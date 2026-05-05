Ghana Must Treat Power Grid Cybersecurity as National Security, Expert Warns

Ghana’s electricity infrastructure faces a cybersecurity threat that its current institutional framework is not equipped to handle, according to energy economist Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, who is urging the government to treat grid security as an integral part of national energy security.

Dr. Apetorgbor, Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators, Ghana (IPGG), warned that reliable electricity supply can no longer depend solely on generation capacity, arguing that a country may possess sufficient installed megawatts and still experience persistent outages if cybersecurity, grid resilience, and operational coordination remain weak.

His central argument is straightforward: Ghana’s power grid is no longer just a physical network. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Energy Management Systems (EMS), Distribution Management Systems (DMS), smart meters, digital substations, telecom networks, remote terminal units, sensors, and cloud-based customer platforms have created significant operational efficiency but have simultaneously opened the system to cyber threats that did not exist a generation ago.

“The priority must now shift from a narrow ‘more megawatts’ strategy to a broader secure, intelligent, flexible and resilient power system strategy,” he said in a detailed policy paper on resilient power systems security.

To address this, Dr. Apetorgbor is calling for the establishment of a dedicated Power Sector Cybersecurity and Operational Technology (OT) Security Programme with four core components.

The first is a national OT Security Operations Centre for the power sector, designed to monitor cyber risks across generation, transmission, distribution, and market operations in real time. The second is mandatory cybersecurity standards covering all utilities, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), grid operators, metering vendors, software providers, and contractors that connect to critical power infrastructure.

The third requirement is strict segmentation between corporate information technology systems and operational control systems. Business email, billing platforms, and customer applications must not create pathways into grid control systems. The fourth is a regime of regular cyber-risk audits, penetration testing under controlled regulatory conditions, incident-response drills, and mandatory reporting of cyber incidents.

Dr. Apetorgbor pointed to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards as a reference point, noting their requirements on electronic security perimeters and physical security of bulk electric system cyber assets. He was careful, however, to stop short of recommending direct replication.

“Ghana and similar economies do not need to copy the American model wholesale, but they should develop a localised equivalent suitable for their legal, technical, and institutional context,” he said.

He noted that countries globally are increasingly treating electricity cybersecurity as part of national security because attacks on power systems can cripple hospitals, industries, banking services, telecommunications, and water supply systems.

Beyond the cyber dimension, Dr. Apetorgbor also called for stronger physical protection of power assets, including investment in intelligent surveillance systems, thermal cameras, drone inspections, and GIS-based asset monitoring, arguing that the security of transmission towers and substations must be treated with the same seriousness as airports, ports, and financial infrastructure.