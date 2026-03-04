Ghana Must Treat Energy Security as National Security, Expert Warns

A Ghanaian energy policy analyst has called on government to treat the country’s fuel supply architecture as a matter of national security, outlining an urgent three-tier reform agenda spanning emergency diplomacy, strategic reserve investment, and long-term refinery expansion.

Justice Ohene-Akoto, Executive Director of the Africa Sustainable Energy Centre, made the call during an appearance on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, March 4, describing the current global disruption as a structural test Ghana was not prepared to pass.

“When supply is hit, affordability is hit. It’s basic economics,” he said. “Energy security is about supply, affordability and resilience and right now, all three are under threat.”

His remarks come as the Strait of Hormuz crisis enters its fifth day, with Ghana’s National Petroleum Authority (NPA) disclosing that the country holds diesel reserves sufficient for approximately 5.3 weeks of consumption and petrol for roughly 6.8 weeks, offering a short-term cushion but leaving little room if disruptions extend further.

Ohene-Akoto said those figures underscored the country’s fundamental vulnerability. In the short term, he urged government to deploy the GH¢1 fuel levy to shield consumers from price increases and begin diplomatic talks with Nigeria and other regional producers to establish backup supply corridors.

For the medium term, he called for heavy investment in strategic petroleum reserves and expanded storage infrastructure. “Some developed countries can survive for years on stored reserves. We cannot say the same,” he said.

Over the longer term, he advocated rehabilitating and expanding domestic refineries, noting that structural dependence on imported refined products left Ghana exposed to every shock in international markets. The framing carries added weight given that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) only resumed operations in December 2025 for the first time since 2018, following extensive turnaround maintenance, meaning its contribution to supply security remains limited and untested under stress conditions.

He also warned that industries relying on heavy fuel oil and gas face potential shutdown risks if supply tightens further, posing wider threats to jobs and manufacturing output.

“If you want to weaken a country, target its energy infrastructure. That tells you energy is a national security issue,” he said.

On the transition debate, Ohene-Akoto backed a hybrid path, cautioning against abruptly abandoning hydrocarbons while calling for accelerated solar, wind and electric mobility investment. “We shouldn’t leapfrog blindly. But we must diversify. The current crisis shows why,” he said.