Ghana Must Invest in Mental Health for True National Development

Mental health is one of the least prioritised areas of health care in Ghana, yet it is also one of the most important.

A nation that neglects the mental wellbeing of its people cannot truly progress.

According to the World Health Organization, about 13 percent of Ghanaians live with a mental disorder. This figure is not a distant statistic. It represents our family members, our neighbours, and our friends.

As a proud citizen of both Ghana and the United Kingdom, and as someone who works daily as a Mental Health Practitioner in the NHS, I have seen the difference a strong mental health system can make. In the UK, services such as home treatment teams and community mental health centres allow people to receive care close to home. These services ease pressure on hospitals, reduce stigma, and show that mental health care can be accessible and humane. Ghana can learn from this and design community-based models that suit our own realities.

The truth in Ghana is sobering. Our nation has only three psychiatric hospitals serving over 30 million people. In many districts, there is not a single trained mental health nurse. Families are often left with no option but to turn to prayer camps or traditional healers. This is not because they do not care, but because affordable and accessible services are missing. The silence that surrounds mental health makes matters worse, forcing many to suffer quietly and alone.

It does not have to be this way. Ghana can act, and the steps are clear.

We must increase budgetary allocation to the Mental Health Authority so that it can carry out its mandate effectively. We must strengthen district-level and community-based services so that care is closer to the people. We must train more professionals and create conditions that encourage them to stay and serve. We must run nationwide campaigns to break the stigma and help people understand that mental illness is a health condition, not a curse. And we must embrace technology and tap into the knowledge of the diaspora to expand capacity.

Investing in mental health is not just about hospitals and medication. It is about protecting families, building stronger communities, and strengthening the economy. Untreated mental illness drains households of resources, lowers productivity, and prevents people from reaching their full potential.

Ghana has always been a resilient nation. Our people are resourceful and creative. If we put compassion and commitment at the heart of mental health policy, we can transform the system and give hope to millions. In doing so, we will not only heal individuals but also strengthen the very foundations of national development.

By Christian Aboagye, Social Worker, Mental Health Practitioner, Elected Governor for Greater Manchester Mental Health Services (Social Care Staff), and Youth Organiser for NDC Manchester Branch.