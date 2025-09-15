Ghana Must Enforce National Trade Laws Despite AfCFTA Push

Ghana’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area cannot override domestic regulations protecting indigenous businesses from foreign encroachment, a leading trade expert warns amid rising tensions in local markets.

Section 27(1) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, 2013 (Act 865) clearly bars foreigners from engaging in petty trading and other businesses strictly preserved for Ghanaians, yet enforcement remains inconsistent across major commercial centers.

Louis Yaw Afful, an international trade expert and AfCFTA consultant, emphasized that while the continental trade agreement facilitates commerce between African nations, it does not compel Ghana to liberalize sectors legally reserved for local traders.

“The AfCFTA framework encourages trade between countries, but it does not override national sovereignty over domestic market regulation,” Afful explained during an interview with The High Street Journal.

The expert’s comments address growing concerns over foreign nationals, particularly from Nigeria, allegedly operating through Ghanaian “fronts” to bypass legal restrictions. These arrangements involve registering businesses in local names while maintaining operational control, effectively circumventing laws designed to protect indigenous livelihoods.

Despite clear legal restrictions under Section 28 of the GIPC Act, enforcement has been inconsistent, allowing foreign traders to establish operations in markets, stores, and stalls across major commercial centers, according to industry observers.

The enforcement challenges stem from coordination gaps between regulatory agencies and confusion over jurisdictional boundaries between trade and investment laws, Afful noted. While retail and small-scale service sectors fall under specific protections, weak oversight has created loopholes that some foreign operators exploit.

Ghana’s Investment Promotion Centre recently issued fresh warnings to foreign investors about these restrictions, highlighting ongoing tensions in the business community. Traders in Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tunisia are now qualified to trade with South Africa under the AfCFTA, demonstrating the agreement’s expanding reach.

However, Afful stressed that successful trade integration must coexist with robust enforcement of national policies safeguarding local business opportunities. The upcoming GIPC amendment bill, currently under parliamentary review, aims to clarify investment definitions, strengthen reserved sector protections, and introduce enhanced penalties for violations.

“Once the amendment passes, it will provide the legal framework necessary to prevent foreign traders from operating through local fronts,” Afful said, emphasizing the need for decisive action before tensions escalate further.

The trade expert called for improved collaboration between regulators, trade associations, and other stakeholders to manage the situation effectively. He warned that failure to enforce existing laws could permanently disadvantage native traders and undermine AfCFTA’s long-term objectives.

Protectionist laws that prohibit foreigners from engaging in retail trading activities unless prescribed requirements are met pose challenges for successful free trade area implementation, according to GIPC documentation.

Ghana’s approach to balancing continental trade integration with domestic market protection will likely influence how other African countries navigate similar challenges as AfCFTA implementation deepens across the continent.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, launched in 2021, represents one of the world’s largest free trade zones since the World Trade Organization’s formation, covering a market of over 1.3 billion people with combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion.