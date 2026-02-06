Ghana Must Drastically Raise the Minimum Wage – An Editorial by GhanaCareers

Excerpt: Ghana’s minimum wage of 22 USD is 50% of Nigeria’s and only 17% of its neighbour Cote D’Ivoire’s 127 USD per month. Considering that Ghana is a middle-income country makes it unthinkable that we have lagged behind in this case to the point of absurdity.

Introduction

Ghana’s national minimum wage has long trailed the cost of living, and inflation surges in recent years (up to 2022) have only widened the gap. As of 2025, the daily minimum wage stands at GH¢19.97, which translates to roughly GH¢540 per month (approximately USD 30-40) (Citi Newsroom, 2025). This wage floor, which is barely GH¢20 a day is the result of incremental adjustments made over decades, yet it remains extremely low relative to what workers need to survive.

With many families struggling to afford basic necessities, there is growing consensus among labour groups, economists, and policy analysts that Ghana must radically rethink its minimum wage policy. An examination of historical trends, living costs, and international benchmarks makes one conclusion unavoidable: Ghana’s wage floor can no longer be set so far below economic reality.

A History of Inadequate Incremental Increases

The GhanaCareers team decided to review the historical records of Ghana’s national minimum wage to put things in perspective. We found that Ghana’s minimum wage has increased gradually over the years, but often in small steps that lag behind inflation. In the early 2010s, the wage was only a few cedis per day, and even by 2015 it stood at just GH¢7.00 (Finex Insights, 2024). Between 2015 and 2020, authorities raised the daily minimum wage from GH¢7.00 to GH¢11.82, typically adding between GH¢0.70 and GH¢1.20 annually (Finex Insights, 2024).

These cautious adjustments provided limited relief but frequently failed to keep pace with inflation, leaving workers’ purchasing power largely stagnant (Finex Insights, 2024). For example, the 2021 minimum wage was GH¢12.53, representing a 6% increase over 2020 (GBC Ghana Online, 2021), while 2022’s wage rose to GH¢13.53, an 8% increase (GBC Ghana Online, 2022). These increases were quickly eroded by rising consumer prices.

It was only in recent years that wage hikes accelerated. Facing soaring inflation and sharp currency depreciation in 2022 – when inflation peaked above 54% (MyJoyOnline, 2022) – policymakers approved steeper increases. In 2023, the daily minimum wage rose to GH¢14.88, and in 2024, it jumped to GH¢18.15, marking the largest one-year increase in over a decade (Workforce Africa, 2024). By 2025, the wage reached GH¢19.97 per day, nearly triple its 2015 level in nominal terms (Finex Insights, 2025).

Despite these increases, real wages have not meaningfully improved. Inflation and rising costs in recent years (especially in 2022) continue to erode nominal gains, rendering recent wage hikes largely reactive rather than proactive (Finex Insights, 2025). In 2022, for instance, inflation surged while the minimum wage rose by only 8% (GBC Ghana Online, 2022). A further 10% increase in 2023 proved insufficient to offset inflationary pressures, offering little real relief to workers (WIEGO, 2023). The pattern is clear: Ghana’s wage floor has consistently been adjusted too little and too late.

Below the Cost of Living

The consequences of a low wage floor are evident in daily life. The current GH¢19.97 daily minimum, approximately GH¢540 per month falls far short of a living wage (High Street Journal, 2025). A single adult in a Ghanaian city (such as Accra or Kumasi) may spend GH¢1,120 to GH¢2,800 per month on food and basic essentials alone (Scientect, 2024). Rent, utilities, and transport can add GH¢500 to GH¢1,500, depending on location (Scientect, 2024).

A full-time minimum-wage worker earning under GH¢600 per month cannot realistically meet these expenses. Monthly foodstuffs alone often exceed GH¢1,000, more than double the worker’s income (Scientect, 2024). As observed by policy analysts, weekly grocery spending for a single adult can exceed an entire month’s minimum wage at 2024 levels (Scientect, 2024).

Many Ghanaian workers are therefore trapped in poverty despite full-time employment. The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned that the minimum wage remains inadequate for family support, noting that workers often have dependents (High Street Journal, 2025). In late 2025, Ghana’s Finance Minister acknowledged the severe strain inflation had placed on households (Citi Newsroom, 2025).

Living wage estimates suggest that a single worker in peri-urban Ghana required approximately GH¢2,900 per month in 2023 to maintain a basic but decent standard of living (WIEGO, 2023). This figure is more than five times the current minimum wage and highlights the deep disconnect between legal wages and economic reality.

Ghana vs. International Benchmarks (Africa-Focused)

Ghana’s minimum wage is not only low domestically; it is also low by regional and international standards. Within West Africa, Ghana’s monthly minimum (roughly USD 22) s less than half of Nigeria’s and only a fraction of Côte d’Ivoire’s (Betternship, 2026). Nigeria’s federal minimum wage was raised to ₦70,000 in 2024 (approximately USD 44), while Côte d’Ivoire’s stands at roughly USD 127 per month (Betternship, 2026).

Kenya’s base wage is approximately USD 117, and South Africa’s national minimum exceeds USD 280 per month (Workforce Africa, 2024). Even smaller economies such as Liberia and Benin maintain higher minimum wages than Ghana (Betternship, 2026).

Although wage floors are influenced by national economic conditions, Ghana’s status as a lower-middle-income country makes its exceptionally low minimum wage difficult to justify. The global trend is toward higher wage floors and inflation-linked adjustments. Ghana risks losing talent, increasing informality, and undermining labour protections if it continues on its current path.

Why a Radical Rethink Is Needed

Incremental wage adjustments are no longer sufficient. Ghana’s recent inflation crisis (up to 2022) exposed how fragile the current wage framework is. When prices rise by double digits, single-digit wage increases push workers further into hardship.

A radical rethink means linking wages to living costs, inflation, and productivity, rather than treating the minimum wage as a symbolic figure. Labour unions and policy experts have increasingly advocated for a living wage model, arguing that wages must reflect the real cost of supporting a household (High Street Journal, 2025).

Maintaining a poverty wage suppresses domestic demand, limits savings and investment, and exacerbates inequality. Ghana’s labour laws emphasize fair and decent remuneration, yet the current minimum wage falls far below this standard.

A New Living Wage Floor for 2026

Data strongly supports a significant revision of Ghana’s minimum wage. The research on living wage suggests that a single adult requires around GH¢3,000 per month to meet basic needs with dignity (Scientect, 2024). While this represents a substantial increase, it highlights how unsustainable the current GH¢540 monthly wage truly is.

At a minimum, Ghana should target a four-figure monthly minimum wage in 2026. A proposed starting point of GH¢1,500 per month – approximately GH¢50–55 per day would meaningfully improve workers’ lives while remaining below full living wage estimates. This figure should be accompanied by a clear roadmap to reach GH¢3,000 within three to five years.

Such increases should remain tax-exempt, as recommended by the National Tripartite Committee (Business Insider Africa, 2024), ensuring workers retain the full benefit.

Benefits for Workers and the Economy

A higher wage floor would generate widespread benefits:

• Poverty Reduction: Higher wages lift households out of poverty and reduce dependence on social assistance.

• Increased Consumer Spending: Improved earnings boost domestic demand and stimulate economic growth.

• Improved Productivity and Retention: Fair pay enhances morale, productivity, and workforce stability.

• Gender and Social Equity: Wage increases disproportionately benefit women and reduce inequality.

• Stronger Labour Participation: Fair wages encourage workforce entry and reduce informality.

Concerns about inflation or dip in job vacancies in Ghana are often overstated. Ghana’s inflation has been driven primarily by macroeconomic factors (such as excessive borrowing by the previous government), not wage growth. Evidence suggests that moderate wage increases from a low base have minimal negative employment effects.

Conclusion

Ghana’s minimum wage has become a symbolic figure rather than a living wage indicator. It is essentially a legal standard that no one can realistically live on. In 2026, this must change. A starting minimum of GH¢1,500 per month, supported by inflation indexing and a living wage roadmap, would restore dignity to work and strengthen the economy.

Ghana faces a clear choice: continue managing poverty through wages or invest boldly in its workforce. A radical minimum wage reform is not only economically sound but morally necessary.

The time to act is now. Share this with policy makers and opinion leaders in Ghana and let us change this unacceptable situation for good!

