Ghana Must Adopt AI-Driven Traffic Light Systems to Ease Congestion

Kwabena Adu Koranteng proposes

Ghana must urgently adopt artificial intelligence (AI)–driven traffic light systems to ease the worsening traffic congestion, particularly in the capital city, Accra.

Following a thorough observation of Ghana’s road and highway sector, it has become evident that the current traffic management system is outdated and inefficient. Traffic congestion in Accra has reached alarming levels, especially during peak hours in the mornings and early evenings, yet traffic lights across the city remain largely static and unresponsive to real-time traffic conditions.

It is ironic that during rush hours, heavy traffic jams persist on major highways from the northern and eastern corridors of Accra, while roads in the southern and western parts of the city remain relatively empty. The existing traffic lights operate on fixed time schedules and are unable to detect or respond to traffic imbalances. As a result, vehicles remain stuck in congestion while empty lanes continue to enjoy uninterrupted green signals.

The adoption of AI-driven traffic light systems, powered by machine learning technology and embedded sensors, would significantly transform traffic management in Ghana. These systems are capable of detecting traffic density in real time and automatically adjusting signal durations to allow smoother vehicular flow where congestion is heaviest. This intelligent response would drastically reduce traffic jams to the barest minimum.

In addition, AI-enabled traffic lights should be solar-powered to ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages. Ghana’s long-standing electricity challenges—popularly referred to as dumsor—often render traffic lights ineffective, leading to chaos on the roads. A solar-powered system would guarantee consistency, reliability, and sustainability.

Beyond easing congestion, AI-driven traffic lights would also enhance road safety.

With advanced sensors, the system could detect unusual traffic patterns, accidents, or imminent danger at intersections and interchanges. In such situations, the system could trigger alarms or alerts, helping to prevent avoidable accidents and reduce road carnage.

As Ghana continues to pursue smart city initiatives and digital transformation, investing in AI-driven traffic management systems is no longer a luxury it is a necessity.

Such innovation would save time, reduce fuel consumption, boost productivity, improve road safety, and ultimately contribute to economic growth.

The time has come for policymakers, city authorities, and transport agencies to embrace technology-driven solutions to fix Accra’s traffic problem. AI-driven traffic lights offer a practical, efficient, and sustainable path forward.