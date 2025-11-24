Ghana Must Act Swiftly to Lead Africa’s Digital Future — Chamber CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, has urged Ghana to urgently strengthen its policy direction, investment incentives, and affordability measures to fully seize the next wave of digital transformation sweeping across Africa.

Ghana Progressing — But Challenges Persist

She noted that Ghana’s network coverage is well over 90 percent, but stressed that connectivity alone cannot drive digital inclusion, as usage of telecom services still lags behind . As many citizens still face high device costs and limited access to online services.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town, her first major regional tech event since rejoining the industry, she called the festival an “eye-opening platform” that highlights the rapid advancements transforming Africa’s telecommunications, AI, broadband, and digital policy landscape.

“Infrastructure exists, but utilization is far below potential. Affordable smartphones remain out of reach for many Ghanaians, especially given prevailing wage levels,” she said.

She called for stronger tax incentives on low-end smartphones to drive digital inclusion and accelerate the adoption of e-health, e-education, and e-governance services.

Africa’s Payment Systems Must Be Homegrown

The CEO highlighted Africa’s over-reliance on Western-controlled payment platforms such as SWIFT as a pressing concern.

“We cannot continue depending on external systems. Africa needs its own interoperable payment ecosystem that supports free trade, mobile money, e-commerce, and financial inclusion,” she said, urging African-led cross-border payment solutions leveraging the existing infrastructure of mobile network operators.

AI Leadership Depends on Connectivity and Access

Owusu-Ankomah stressed that AI-driven transformation will only succeed if supported by widespread connectivity and affordable access.

Despite improvements in Ghana’s connectivity index, many citizens still lack devices or reliable data services, limiting the country’s AI adoption potential.

Policy Reforms Must Be Thoughtful

She underscored that Ghana’s ongoing review of telecom laws and digital policies must involve thorough stakeholder engagement to prevent regulatory loopholes from undermining industry growth over the next five years.

“This is not a process to rush. These policies will define Ghana’s digital future. Stakeholder input must be taken seriously,” she said.

Government Commitments Applauded

However, she lauded the recent announcement by the Minister for Communications that Cabinet has approved the long-awaited Duct Policy, which mandates that new road projects include fiber ducts. She described it as a “major win” that will reduce persistent fiber cuts and strengthen network reliability.

“The Chamber also welcomed the Minister’s commitment to co-create digital policies, ensuring benefits for the government, industry players, and citizens alike,” she stated.

Operators Driving the Next Phase of Digital Transformation

According to Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s mobile network operators including MTN, Telecel, AT, ATC, Huawei, C-Squared, and others are spearheading the next phase of digital transformation by expanding infrastructure, forging strategic partnerships, innovating with new technologies, and delivering more affordable services.

She hinted that realizing Ghana’s full potential will take stronger public-private partnerships, reduced industry-specific taxes, better support for affordable devices, and steady, forward-thinking policy frameworks.

Positioning Ghana as Africa’s Digital Hub

Stressing that Ghana has the infrastructure, and regional influence to lead Africa’s digital transformation, but making it happen will take bold and decisive action. “The opportunity is here. Ghana must position itself as the real gateway to Africa’s digital future,” she said.