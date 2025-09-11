Ghana mulls stronger water governance for sustainable resource management

Ghana will introduce new legislation to strengthen water resource protection and mitigate the impact of climate change on water resources to ensure resilience in water supply, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, minister of works, housing, and water resources, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 World Rivers Day, which falls on Sept. 28, Adjei said the government would introduce a new legislative instrument to the parliament to provide legal protection for riparian areas, prevent encroachment, and secure river corridors for future generations.

“To build resilience, we will promote integrated water resources management to balance competing demands, restore degraded watersheds through reforestation, wetland protection, and community-led conservation,” the minister said.

He said the government would also revise the national water policy to guide reforms, aligning with the climate commitments and national development priorities in the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 6.

The minister added that the government would also develop flood early-warning systems and drought contingency plans to avert the disasters occasioned by these occurrences.

He urged the public, traditional leaders, civil society, and faith-based organizations to partner with the government in the campaign to protect water bodies and resources, while pledging to intensify public education campaigns to change behavior and promote water conservation.