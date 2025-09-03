Ghana MP Won’t Seek Re-election Over Vote-Buying Concerns

New Juaben South lawmaker Michael Okyere Baafi cites political monetization as reason for 2028 retirement decision.

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament Michael Okyere Baafi has announced he will not seek re-election in 2028, citing concerns about vote-buying and the deteriorating state of Ghana’s political environment.

The New Juaben South MP based his decision on the growing monetization in Ghana’s politics, expressing alarm at what he described as increasingly desperate electoral tactics employed by rival parties.

“If this is how our politics is turning, then the world is becoming scarier,” Baafi declared. “That’s why some of us, and I, have said that after this term, I won’t seek re-election in 2028.”

The veteran lawmaker detailed his frustrations from recent electoral experiences, alleging that the opposition National Democratic Congress engaged in last-minute infrastructure projects and vote-buying schemes to influence voters in his constituency.

Baafi claimed the NDC initiated road construction projects just three days before elections while distributing agricultural equipment and household items to potential supporters. He described witnessing trucks loaded with spray machines, hair dryers, and fertilizers being distributed to voters.

“They were buying votes, paying between GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 to every voter,” Baafi stated, suggesting such practices fundamentally undermined democratic processes despite his party’s campaign efforts and apparent grassroots support.

Baafi apologized to Ghanaians after failing to honor his promise to resign if the NPP lost the Akwatia by-election, admitting he “went too far” with his resignation threat.

“I had no option but to encourage my people that we were winning this election, and that’s why I made the statement that if we lost, I would resign. I, however, apologise to Ghanaians for my resignation comment; I went too far,” he explained.

The announcement reflects broader concerns among some Ghanaian politicians about electoral integrity and the increasing influence of money in political campaigns. Vote-buying allegations have become common in recent Ghanaian elections, with various parties trading accusations about improper voter inducement.

Baafi previously announced in February 2024 that he would not seek a third term in parliament, citing his desire to leave a lasting legacy, though his recent comments provide more specific reasoning about political monetization concerns.

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has consistently warned against vote-buying and other electoral malpractices, imposing penalties on individuals caught engaging in such activities. However, enforcement remains challenging, particularly in rural constituencies where such practices can be difficult to monitor.

The MP’s decision comes as Ghana prepares for its next general elections in 2028, with political parties already beginning early positioning and candidate selection processes. His announcement may influence other veteran politicians considering their political futures amid changing campaign dynamics.

Opposition parties have frequently criticized the ruling NPP for alleged vote-buying while facing similar accusations themselves, reflecting broader challenges in maintaining electoral integrity across Ghana’s democratic system.

Baafi’s retirement decision removes an experienced voice from Parliament while highlighting ongoing debates about money’s role in Ghanaian politics and its impact on democratic governance.