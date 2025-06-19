Ghana MP Urges Legislative Framework for Deaf Education

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has called for urgent legislation to establish a dedicated framework for deaf education in Ghana. His appeal follows a parliamentary engagement with students from the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf in Mampong, Ghana’s only institution of its kind.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Awuku highlighted the school’s vulnerability due to the absence of legal backing, which leaves it without guaranteed funding, policy direction, or consistent administrative support. “The first and most pressing issue raised by the students was the absence of a dedicated legislative framework for deaf education in Ghana,” he stated. The MP emphasized that such a law would represent more than just financial support—it would demonstrate a national commitment to inclusivity and equitable education for persons with disabilities.

The engagement, organized by Parliament’s Department of Public Engagement, allowed students with hearing impairments to interact directly with lawmakers, including Fred Agbenyo, Edem Agbana, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Shirley Kyei, and Wallace Pele. Awuku described the session as both enlightening and a critical step toward inclusive governance, noting that it provided students with a practical understanding of parliamentary processes and their role in advocacy.

Awuku tied his appeal to Sustainable Development Goal 4, Target 4.5, which calls for equal access to education for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities. His proposal seeks to ensure that deaf education receives the same legislative attention as other specialized educational needs in Ghana.

The move has sparked discussions among education stakeholders, with advocates urging swift parliamentary action to secure the future of deaf education and align Ghana’s policies with global inclusivity standards.