Ghana Moves to Triple Import Cover With Gold-Backed Reserve Plan

Ghana has passed its first dedicated national framework for building external reserves, setting a target to triple the country’s import cover from 5.7 months to 15 months by the end of 2028, under a gold-backed strategy designed to break the country’s historic dependence on expensive borrowing to maintain foreign exchange buffers.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP) to Parliament on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, describing it as an “economic war chest” against future global shocks. Parliament passed the policy on February 26, 2026.

President John Mahama reinforced the message at his 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) the following day, pointing to the current reserve level of US$13.8 billion — up from US$8.9 billion at end-2024 — as proof that the gold-led accumulation strategy was already delivering results.

Three-year milestones

Under GANRAP, Ghana’s gross international reserves are projected to reach 8.6 months of import cover by end-2026, 11.8 months by end-2027, and the full 15-month target by end-2028. Dr. Forson said achieving 15 months of cover would place Ghana among the most resilient economies on the continent and provide the Bank of Ghana (BoG) with the firepower to defend the cedi during periods of external volatility.

The policy is anchored on the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), which mandates the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to generate foreign exchange and channel it into BoG gold reserves. The operational weekly purchase target under the framework is approximately 3.02 tonnes of gold, sourced through two channels: a minimum of 2.45 tonnes per week from the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) sector, and at least 0.57 tonnes per week secured through pre-emption rights over output from large-scale mining operations.

The cost of the old model

Dr. Forson made a pointed case against Ghana’s previous approach to reserve management. Between 2017 and 2024, he told Parliament, the government and the BoG collectively borrowed approximately US$21.7 billion to support reserve accumulation, incurring interest costs of US$3.84 billion over the period. Eurobond issuances between 2018 and 2021, which totalled US$11.025 billion, carried coupon rates ranging from 7.6 to 9.6 percent, generating cumulative interest costs of approximately US$2.5 billion alone. Ghana is still scheduled to pay US$1.5 billion in Eurobond debt service in 2026.

By contrast, GoldBod generated approximately US$10 billion in foreign exchange in 2025 at an operational cost of US$214 million. “Borrowing to support reserves is unsustainable and leads to high debt distress and debt overhang,” Dr. Forson said.

Parliamentary oversight as a safeguard

A notable governance feature of GANRAP is that it places Parliament at the centre of reserve management oversight. Any sale of accumulated gold reserves will require parliamentary approval, a measure the government says is designed to prevent politically motivated drawdowns of the kind that contributed to Ghana’s past external vulnerabilities.

Dr. Forson noted that traditional foreign exchange earners such as cocoa and crude oil have become less reliable due to price volatility, climate risks, and declining production, reinforcing the case for gold as the primary vehicle for reserve accumulation.