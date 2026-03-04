Ghana Moves to Strip NGIC of 5G Exclusivity After Licence Fee Default

Ghana’s telecommunications regulator has issued a formal notice to strip Next Gen InfraCo (NGIC) of its exclusive right to operate the country’s 5G infrastructure, a move that follows the company’s failure to pay its licence fees since September last year and its premature announcement of a nationwide 5G rollout that the Communications Minister has publicly rejected as misleading.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) issued a Notice of Proposed Licence Amendment to NGIC on March 4, 2026, citing Section 14 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), with the stated aim of promoting competition and innovation in 5G services, enhancing consumer choice, accelerating nationwide digital transformation, and ensuring optimal use of spectrum as a national resource. If confirmed, the amendment would end NGIC’s exclusive rights in the 5G space and potentially allow other operators to deploy the technology independently.

The NCA’s move lands one day after NGIC announced on March 3 that it had received regulatory clearance to commence commercial 5G operations, describing itself as live in selected areas of Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, speaking from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, directly challenged that characterisation.

The minister said the NCA had confirmed that NGIC had readied 49 sites nationally, of which 43 were concentrated in Greater Accra, with just two in the Ashanti Region and one each in the Bono, Northern, Western, and Central Regions. He said that could not credibly be described as a national rollout, noting that Greater Accra alone hosts over 1,600 cell sites across all operators combined.

The NCA’s notice simultaneously disclosed that NGIC is in default of a licence fee instalment payment under the agreed schedule forming part of its licence conditions, and confirmed it was addressing the matter under the applicable statutory provisions. The minister confirmed that NGIC has paid only $6 million of its licence obligations to date, with a further $6 million agreed in principle but currently subject to a restructuring request. He said the NCA had written formally to NGIC about the default, warning the company it risked losing its licence altogether.

The minister described the timing of NGIC’s commercial announcement as poorly judged, coming at the precise moment the government had announced plans to auction fresh 5G spectrum to bring multiple operators into the market simultaneously.

The government’s position is that all operators must launch 5G on the same day following a coordinated national rollout, a policy designed to prevent a repeat of the 2015 pattern in which a single operator moved ahead of the market in 4G and created what the NCA subsequently designated a Significant Market Power imbalance. Under the planned framework, each 5G licensee will be required to wait at least six months after receiving its licence before launching, to allow other operators to reach readiness simultaneously. A national roaming obligation will also require all operators to provide connectivity to each other’s customers on equal terms and at equal prices.

The minister said the government’s coverage target of 70 percent population density by Ghana’s 70th Independence Anniversary in March 2027 remained the benchmark, and that NGIC’s obligation under its licence was to deliver at least 350 sites by the third anniversary of that licence, a milestone that would cost substantially more than the fees the company has already defaulted on.

NGIC holds a 10-year exclusivity to deploy 4G and 5G infrastructure under a wholesale model, under which it builds and operates the network backbone while retail mobile network operators provide services to consumers. The proposed NCA amendment, if finalised, would fundamentally alter that arrangement.