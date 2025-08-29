Ghana moves to standardise migration data collection methods

The Ghana Statistical Service is hosting a three-day national workshop to create uniform standards for tracking labour migration and recruitment costs across the country.

The initiative brings together government ministries, international organizations, and academic institutions to address inconsistencies that currently undermine migration data reliability. Multiple agencies collect migration statistics using different methods, creating confusion for policymakers and researchers.

Officials from the ministries of Labour, Foreign Affairs, and Interior will participate alongside security services representatives. International partners including the German Agency for International Cooperation, International Labour Organisation, and International Organization for Migration are supporting the standardization effort.

The workshop aims to align Ghana’s data collection with international frameworks such as the ILO Fair Recruitment Principles and United Nations Sustainable Development Goal indicators. Current inconsistencies make it difficult to compare data across agencies or track progress on international commitments.

Labour migration significantly impacts Ghana’s economic development through job creation, skills transfer, and revenue generation. However, weak information systems limit the government’s ability to develop effective policies or allocate resources strategically.

Ghana Statistical Service officials note that inconsistent definitions and methodologies among data producers create unreliable statistics. This affects the country’s ability to report accurately on international agreements including the Global Compact for Migration and ECOWAS Labour Migration Strategy.

The standardization process will review existing national and international statistical frameworks while identifying data collection overlaps. Participants will work toward consensus on unified concepts and definitions for migration indicators.

Workshop organizers plan to develop a roadmap for integrating harmonized definitions into national data collection instruments. The new standards should improve reporting on Sustainable Development Goals and other international commitments.

International labour migration affects most African countries, with migrant workers contributing substantially to development in both origin and destination nations. However, governance challenges around worker protection and sustainable development linkages require reliable data for effective solutions.

The initiative reflects growing recognition that accurate migration data is essential for informed policymaking. Better statistics should enable more effective resource allocation and program implementation addressing both migration challenges and opportunities.