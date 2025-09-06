Ghana Moves to Repeal Forest Reserve Mining Regulations Amid Environmental Crisis

Ghana’s government has initiated the formal repeal of two key mining regulations governing forest reserves, as the country intensifies its fight against illegal mining that has devastated water bodies and forest ecosystems.

Acting Minister of Environment, Science and Technology Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has written to the Attorney General requesting immediate revocation of Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 and its amended version L.I. 2501, which currently regulate mining activities in forest reserves.

The decision represents a significant shift in Ghana’s approach to combating “galamsey” – the local term for illegal small-scale mining that has polluted major rivers and destroyed vast areas of forest cover across the country.

The government announced on August 31, 2025, that it is taking decisive action to combat illegal mining by revoking both legislative instruments, following mounting public pressure and environmental advocacy campaigns.

L.I. 2462, originally enacted in 2022, established a framework for mining in forest reserves while initially granting presidential powers to approve projects deemed in the “national interest.” The regulation provides a legal framework for granting mining licenses in some forest reserves, which environmental advocates believe should be revoked to fight environmental destruction.

The 2024 amendment L.I. 2501 removed presidential override powers and transferred licensing authority to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Minerals Commission, while strengthening conservation requirements and rehabilitation bonds.

However, policy analysts warn that repealing both regulations without adequate transitional measures could create regulatory gaps that undermine environmental oversight and enforcement capabilities.

According to IMANI Africa’s analysis, the repeal could potentially hollow out the EPA’s jurisdiction over forest-reserve mining, leaving unclear which agency would handle site audits, enforce reclamation bonds, or adjudicate community restitution claims.

The think tank noted that while the EPA retains broad powers under its founding legislation to demand environmental impact assessments and halt unauthorized activities, the Minerals Commission can only issue mining permits outside forest reserves under current law.

“Without explicit transitional clauses, operators and regulators alike could face a legal void,” the analysis stated, warning that pending permit applications could languish and existing licenses may enter legal limbo.

Environmental advocates argue that repealing L.I. 2462 would stop mining activities in forest reserves where many polluted water bodies originate, contributing to restoration of clean water supplies. Major rivers including the Pra, Ankobra, and Birim have suffered severe pollution from mining activities.

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences has called for the immediate repeal of L.I. 2462 and issuance of a binding presidential policy that permanently prohibits all forms of mining in forest reserves.

However, some lawmakers have suggested amendments rather than complete repeal. Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga argued that amending legislation to limit presidential power on forest mining would solve the problem without complete repeal.

The government maintains that primary statutes including the EPA Act, Minerals and Mining Act, and Forestry Commission Act already provide comprehensive powers for permitting, enforcement, and remediation.

Officials argue that repealing the subsidiary instruments simply removes redundant text without stripping substantive authority from existing regulatory bodies, ensuring no “regulatory vacuum” emerges.

The repeal initiative comes amid intensifying public protests against illegal mining, with civil society groups demanding stronger action to protect Ghana’s natural resources. The ruling party introduced legislation to repeal L.I. 2462 in parliament on October 15, 2024, but the process has continued into 2025.

International precedents from Mali and Burkina Faso highlight potential risks of regulatory overhauls without adequate transitional provisions. Both countries experienced investor disputes and project delays when mining code changes outpaced implementation guidelines.

The success of Ghana’s approach will depend on whether replacement measures can maintain environmental oversight while addressing the institutional coordination challenges that prompted the original amendments.

As the Attorney General’s office reviews the revocation request, stakeholders continue debating whether the repeal represents necessary regulatory streamlining or risks creating enforcement gaps that could undermine Ghana’s environmental protection efforts.