Ghana Moves to Regulate E-Commerce With Mandatory Accreditation System

Ghana will soon require all electronic commerce businesses to obtain official accreditation before operating in the country.

The National Information Technology Authority announced the upcoming regulatory framework during the 2025 National ICT Week in Accra.

Director-General Mark-Oliver Kevor stated the measure aims to restore public confidence in online transactions following widespread fraudulent activities by unregulated operators.

Kevor explained that the accreditation system will serve as a government-backed trust mark for digital businesses. Customers can be assured that certified platforms meet established standards set by the technology authority.

Any online business refusing to participate in the accreditation process will be barred from trading in the Ghanaian market. The move addresses growing concerns among consumers who have become hesitant to engage in digital transactions due to unlawful trading practices.

The announcement came during events highlighting Ghana’s ambition to become Africa’s digital trade hub. Kevor pointed to existing initiatives like the ICT for Girls program and the One Million Coders project as evidence of the country’s broader digital transformation agenda.

Strategic partnerships with major technology firms including Google, Microsoft, and Huawei further support this vision. The week-long ICT gathering aims to foster policy discussions, showcase innovations, and strengthen digital trust frameworks.

National ICT Week organizers emphasize the importance of creating a secure environment for digital commerce. The event provides a platform for exploring Ghana’s digital trade potential while addressing necessary policy reforms.

Showcasing advancements in e-commerce, digital payments, and logistics forms a key part of the program. The government hopes these efforts will position Ghana as a reliable and innovative digital trade center for the entire African continent.