Ghana Moves to Permanently Ban Mining in Forest Reserves

Parliament received a new legislative instrument Thursday that seeks to completely prohibit mining activities in Ghana’s forest reserves, marking what officials describe as a decisive shift in environmental policy following years of public outcry over ecological destruction.

The proposed regulation, officially designated as the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) (Revocation Instrument, 2025), targets Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462 for complete elimination. That 2022 law had granted the president discretionary authority to approve mining operations within protected forest zones, a provision that environmental groups and civil society organizations criticized as potentially catastrophic for Ghana’s remaining woodlands.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, told journalists in Parliament that the new instrument represents the government’s response to sustained pressure from Ghanaians concerned about environmental degradation. If approved, the measure will take effect automatically after 21 sitting days, requiring no further parliamentary vote.

The minister referenced earlier regulatory adjustments that laid groundwork for Thursday’s proposal. In June 2025, authorities deleted Regulation 3.2 from L.I. 2462, effectively curtailing presidential powers to authorize forest reserve mining. That amendment produced L.I. 2505, which came into force on June 2nd. However, Kofi-Buah indicated that public sentiment demanded more comprehensive action.

Ghana’s forest reserves have become battlegrounds in recent years, with illegal miners operating sophisticated equipment in protected areas despite government crackdowns. Earlier this year, the minister revealed to Parliament that 44 of the country’s 288 forest reserves face active threats from illegal mining operations, resulting in over 5,000 hectares of destroyed forest land. The affected zones stretch primarily across Ashanti, Western, and Western North regions, where major river systems including the Pra, Tano, and Ankobra have suffered severe contamination from mercury and cyanide used in gold extraction.

The proposed revocation would strip away any legal pathway for mining within forest reserves, removing what critics described as a loophole that undermined conservation efforts. Instead, authorities plan to rely exclusively on mining guidelines enacted in 2020, which the government maintains provide adequate regulatory framework without compromising environmental protection.

Kofi-Buah emphasized that the administration’s stance aligns directly with President John Dramani Mahama’s stated environmental priorities. During his vetting process in January, the minister had already pledged there would be no new mining permits issued for forest reserves under his watch, calling such restrictions essential for sustainable resource management.

The announcement comes amid broader governmental efforts to combat illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, which has devastated water bodies and agricultural land across mining-intensive regions. Environmental advocates have long argued that legal ambiguities around forest reserve mining inadvertently legitimized destructive practices that mining cartels exploited.

If the legislative instrument survives its 21-day maturation period without parliamentary objection, Ghana will join a growing number of countries implementing stricter protections for remaining forest ecosystems. The government maintains that existing mining operations outside protected areas can continue under proper regulatory oversight, while forest reserves receive absolute protection from extractive industries.

Critics of the previous policy noted that once mining began in forest reserves, enforcement of environmental safeguards proved nearly impossible. The new approach effectively removes discretion from the equation, establishing clear legal boundaries that officials hope will prove easier to defend against both political pressure and illegal incursions.

The ministry has indicated it will continue enforcement operations targeting illegal miners already operating within protected zones, though such efforts face significant challenges. Forest guards have reported that mining gangs frequently deploy armed security, complicating intervention efforts in remote reserve areas.

Environmental groups cautiously welcomed the legislative move while emphasizing that implementation will determine its ultimate success. Ghana’s experience with environmental regulations has sometimes revealed gaps between policy pronouncements and on-ground reality, particularly when enforcement requires confronting powerful economic interests in the mining sector.

The government now faces the task of demonstrating that this regulatory shift translates into tangible protection for forest reserves that have weathered decades of encroachment pressures. With the 21-day countdown beginning Thursday, stakeholders across Ghana’s environmental community will be watching to see whether Parliament allows the instrument to mature unchallenged, and more importantly, whether subsequent enforcement delivers the forest protection that officials promise.