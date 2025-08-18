Ghana Moves to Name Major Loan Defaulters in Banking Crackdown

The Bank of Ghana has ordered commercial banks and regulated financial institutions to publicly identify customers who default on significant loans twice yearly.

This directive aims to tackle the country’s persistently high level of non-performing loans (NPLs), a major drag on the financial sector.

Global economic analyst Sylvester Adetor welcomed the policy as “bold but necessary,” though he urged careful implementation. He revealed Ghana’s current NPL ratio exceeds 20%, far above the central bank’s 5% prudential benchmark. Adetor cited a toxic mix of high inflation, cedi depreciation, steep interest rates, weak credit checks, governance issues, and slow debt recovery courts as key drivers of the problem.

“Publicly naming defaulters seeks to deter willful defaults and strengthen credit culture,” Adetor told Asaase Business. “But its success hinges on pairing it with faster debt recovery, stronger credit referencing, and improved lending standards.” He cautioned the policy must distinguish deliberate defaulters from businesses facing genuine distress due to macroeconomic shocks or delayed government payments, stressing that such cases need solutions beyond public shaming.

Analysts suggest that if combined with broader banking reforms, this transparency push could gradually reduce bad loans. Freeing up bank capital could then boost lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), vital engines for job creation and economic growth in Ghana. The effectiveness of naming and shaming, however, will depend heavily on balancing deterrence with fairness.

You might wonder how this will impact everyday borrowing. Only time will tell if stricter discipline outweighs potential hesitancy.