Ghana Moves to Link Rice Import Permits to Local Investment

Ghana will require rice importers to first demonstrate investment in local production before receiving import permits, under a new policy announced at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra.

Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku made the announcement before participants including Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and World Bank Group Vice President Guangzhe Chen, drawing loud applause from the floor. The roundtable, which the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the World Bank Group, and the African Development Bank (AfDB) convened over June 2 and 3, brought together governments, investors, development finance institutions, and agribusiness stakeholders from across the sub-region.

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, representing Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, framed rice investment as a component of Ghana’s broader economic reset. He said the agenda under President John Dramani Mahama placed agricultural value chains at the heart of a strategy to cut import dependence, retain foreign exchange, and attract long term capital into strategic productive sectors.

“West Africa does not need more declarations,” Ampem told participants, calling for concrete pipelines of bankable projects capable of drawing in capital at scale.

Ampem argued the challenge facing the region was not a shortage of land, water, or farmers, but insufficient investment to transform rice production at scale. He said the region required what he described as “transformational capital”, long term financing covering irrigation, storage, logistics, milling, and agricultural processing, not just seasonal farm support.

The numbers frame the opportunity clearly. Ghana consumed about 1.71 million tonnes of rice last year while local milled production reached roughly 960,000 tonnes, leaving a gap of nearly 751,000 tonnes that forced the country to spend around $320 million on imports. Ghana relies on imports for approximately 60 to 70 percent of its rice consumption, while West Africa as a region spends around $4 billion annually on rice imports.

Ghana’s output is moving in the right direction. The United States Department of Agriculture projects Ghana’s milled rice production at 900,000 metric tonnes in 2025/2026, up 18 percent from the previous year, on the back of better weather and stronger farmer participation. The Feed Ghana Programme under President Mahama, announced in April 2025, targets self sufficiency through large scale cultivation of rice, maize, and soybeans, supported by a new rice mill with 30,000 tonne annual capacity planned for the North East Region and a directive requiring schools to procure only locally produced rice.

The AfDB launched an $8.5 million regional seed programme in February 2026, targeting improved seed production and sustainable farming across 14 ECOWAS member states, with a goal of boosting yields from two to seven tonnes per hectare by 2029. ECOWAS leaders have set a bloc-wide rice self sufficiency target for 2035, requiring an estimated $24 billion in regional investment over the decade.

Ampem said macroeconomic stability and growing investor confidence under the Mahama administration were beginning to position Ghana as an attractive destination for long term capital in strategic sectors. He said greater investment in rice would strengthen food security, create jobs, and cut the foreign exchange drain from imports.

The roundtable ended with participants endorsing a Regional Rice Investment Compact to coordinate the next steps, anchored by the ECOWAS Rice Observatory.