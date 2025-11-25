Ghana Moves to End Seed Imports by 2026

Ghana will supply only locally sourced seeds to farmers starting in 2026, marking a strategic shift toward seed sovereignty as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) seeks to eliminate reliance on imported varieties.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced the policy at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra on Monday, describing seed sovereignty as essential for national food security. “Without seed sovereignty, there can be no food security,” Opoku stated.

The transition addresses recurring problems with imported seeds that frequently arrived after planting seasons, undermining yields and agricultural planning. By ending foreign seed procurement from the 2025/2026 farming season, officials aim to establish full control over seed development, pricing, and supply volumes.

The localisation programme relies on partnerships with international research institutions. The Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the Government of the Netherlands are supporting Ghana with improved breeding technologies, trial sites, and capacity building for local seed producers.

KOPIA and JICA are collaborating with MoFA to support local seed production through training, irrigation infrastructure, and renewable energy sources, according to the minister. KOPIA is currently training Ghanaian farmers to produce quality seeds locally after the ministry restored ties with Korean partners earlier this year.

The policy carries significant economic implications. Ghana spends millions of dollars annually on seed imports for crops including rice and maize, placing pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Reducing this expenditure could help stabilize the cedi and improve the country’s balance of payments.

Locally developed seeds, particularly those supported by advanced breeding systems from KOPIA and JICA, are tailored to Ghana’s soil conditions, rainfall patterns, and climate challenges. Agricultural experts suggest these varieties may deliver higher yields and stronger pest tolerance compared to many imported seeds that struggle under local conditions.

Food price stability represents another critical motivation behind the policy. Over the past three years, Ghana’s food inflation has been influenced by inconsistent seed supply and low yields. Food inflation peaked at 61 percent in January 2023 but has since declined to 9.5 percent as of late 2025.

A notable development is the ongoing Ejapa rice seed initiative, which is expected to yield over 10,000 tonnes of seed by 2027, Opoku told an African Union delegation. The minister indicated that Ghana should achieve rice seed self-sufficiency by that year.

The shift toward domestic seed production is expected to stimulate growth across the agricultural value chain. MoFA anticipates expansion in seed testing, packaging, certification, and distribution. The Netherlands is supporting Ghana to upgrade laboratory infrastructure and strengthen regulatory oversight to ensure local seeds meet international standards.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with the government of The Netherlands to facilitate both technical and financial capacity building for the development of vegetable seed production in Ghana. The ministry also plans to establish a national seed bank through collaboration with the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement at the University of Ghana.

KOPIA has already delivered 300 tonnes of Agyapa Rice Seed, developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, to support rice farmers. The organization is also assisting with rehabilitation of the Ashaiman and Aveyime irrigation facilities.

MoFA views the localisation agenda as essential for long-term climate resilience. With many global seed producers facing climate-induced production declines, Ghana’s reliance on external supply has become increasingly risky. Building a fully domestic system could safeguard food security against global shocks.

Implementation guidelines for private sector participation, breeder seed access, and certification requirements are expected to be released in early 2026. The policy forms part of the broader Feed Ghana Programme aimed at transforming the agricultural sector.