Ghana Moves to Cancel Pwalugu Dam Contract

Ghana’s government is taking steps to terminate the existing contract for the long-delayed Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and find a new contractor to complete the critical infrastructure project.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced Friday that the Attorney General has been instructed to begin legal proceedings to cancel the current agreement. The move comes as President John Mahama’s administration seeks to accelerate completion of the dam, which is viewed as essential for flood control and agricultural development in northern Ghana.

“We have asked the AG to initiate the processes for the termination of the contract, re-award the contract and the president is committed to ensuring that the Pwalugu dam is constructed,” Opoku told reporters in Accra.

The Pwalugu project has been plagued by delays despite its importance for communities along the White Volta River. The proposed dam would provide crucial flood protection while creating irrigation opportunities for farmers in the region, potentially transforming agricultural productivity across several districts.

Opoku emphasized that the project remains a top priority for the current administration, which sees it as vital to both food security and community safety. The minister noted that completing the dam would prevent the recurring problems caused by water spillages that affect downstream communities.

Until construction begins under a new contractor, the government is working with local authorities to help affected communities manage the ongoing challenges from seasonal flooding. Education campaigns are being conducted to teach residents how to cope with water spillages while they wait for the permanent solution the dam would provide.

The contract termination reflects broader concerns about project delivery under the previous arrangement. Ghana has struggled with several major infrastructure projects that have faced significant delays, leading to cost overruns and extended timelines that frustrate communities expecting critical services.

The Pwalugu dam forms part of Ghana’s wider strategy to improve water resource management and boost agricultural output in the north, where many farmers depend on rain-fed agriculture. Once completed, the facility could provide year-round water access and reduce the region’s vulnerability to climate variability.

No timeline has been announced for selecting a new contractor or beginning construction work.