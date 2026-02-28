Ghana Moves to Build 24-Hour Markets Across All Districts as DACF Hit GH¢6.3bn

The government has confirmed that designs for a nationwide network of 24-Hour Economy Modern Markets have been finalised and that procurement processes are well advanced, with construction set to begin across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as part of a broader local governance push announced in the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

President John Dramani Mahama, in his address to Parliament on Friday, February 27, confirmed that the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has completed the design phase for the markets, which are intended to operate continuously and provide modern, permanent trading infrastructure for vendors and businesses in every district in the country.

“The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has finalised the designs for the 24-Hour Economy Modern Markets to be adopted and constructed by all MMDAs. Procurement processes are far advanced to commence the construction of the 24-Hour Markets,” the President stated.

The market programme forms the local government dimension of the broader 24-Hour Economy policy, which Parliament formalised through legislation on February 6, 2026, and which the President signed into law ahead of the SONA address. The 24-Hour Economy Authority, established under the new law and backed by a GH¢110 million budget allocation, is tasked with coordinating round-the-clock production across manufacturing, services, and agribusiness.

On local government financing, the government disclosed that it has disbursed GH¢6.3 billion to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to cover the full 2025 fiscal year, enabling MMDAs to execute their Medium-Term Development Plans. In a separate development described as a first in Ghana’s decentralisation history, GH¢100 million in monthly allowances has been paid to all elected Assembly Members across the country, a move intended to strengthen local governance capacity and boost the quality of service delivery at the district level.

The SONA address also covered a range of infrastructure projects under active implementation. Phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project is currently under construction to reinforce defences for coastal communities threatened by tidal erosion. Urban water supply projects in Keta, Wenchi, and Sekondi-Takoradi are at various stages of implementation, while preparatory work is set to begin on water supply expansion projects in Damango and Sunyani. On the island community of Anyako, residents now have access to clean drinking water for the first time, with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) scheduled to formally commission the project next week. Rural water supply works are also ongoing in eight locations nationally.