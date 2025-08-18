Ghana Moves to Bolster Emergency Communications

Ghana’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched stakeholder talks to create the country’s first National Emergency Telecommunications Plan, aiming to overhaul disaster response through reliable communication systems.

The initiative, backed by the UN World Food Programme, began August 11th at NCA Tower with ministries, telecom operators, and agencies.

NCA Director General Rev. Ing. Edmund Fianko voiced alarm over Ghana’s emergency preparedness gaps. “We don’t take emergencies seriously enough,” he stated. “Timely communication during disasters saves lives—our infrastructure must deliver warnings without delay.” He revealed plans for backup systems like amateur radio stations to maintain connectivity during seismic events or major crises.

The framework rests on four pillars: real-time monitoring, disaster preparedness, coordinated relief efforts, and resilient communication networks. Focus will center on upgrading infrastructure to ensure instant alerts reach citizens and responders.

UN support through WFP aims to synchronize Ghana’s approach before, during, and after disasters. This follows global models where swift communication has reduced casualties during floods and earthquakes. Can this plan bridge Ghana’s emergency response gaps? Stakeholders will draft final proposals by year-end.