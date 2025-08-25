Ghana Moves to Abolish Double-Track System in Senior High Schools

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced government plans to eliminate the double-track system in Senior High Schools, acknowledging that the policy designed to manage overcrowding has undermined educational quality under the Free SHS program.

Speaking at a media briefing Sunday, Iddrisu described the double-track arrangement as harmful to student learning outcomes, citing reduced contact hours and diminished study time as key concerns affecting academic performance.

The Minister outlined a three-pronged strategy to phase out the system, focusing on infrastructure expansion, enhanced digital learning resources, and integration of qualified private schools into the Free SHS framework to ease enrollment pressure on public institutions.

“Government’s commitment to ending the system can only be realised at three levels: expanding infrastructure, strengthening digital resources in schools, and allowing private SHSs to absorb qualified students to ease the pressure,” Iddrisu explained to journalists.

The double-track system was initially implemented to accommodate the surge in enrollment following the introduction of free secondary education, allowing schools to handle more students by dividing them into alternating groups. However, critics have long argued that the arrangement compromises educational standards.

To guide the transition process, the government has established an 11-member expert committee chaired by Professor Peter Grant of the University of Cape Coast. The panel has been tasked with reviewing the 2024/2025 academic calendar and developing a comprehensive roadmap for reverting to single-track operations.

The committee includes senior education officials from various institutions, including representatives from the Ghana Education Service, West African Examinations Council, and professional bodies representing school heads and administrators.

Among the committee members are Professor Samuel Atintono from PRINCOF, Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi serving as Deputy Director-General for Management Service at GES, and Dr. Munawaru Issahaque, Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access at GES.

Additional members include representatives from WAEC, CODE, CHASS, COHBS, and the Schools & Instructions Division of the Ghana Education Service, reflecting the broad stakeholder involvement in addressing the educational challenge.

Iddrisu expressed confidence that the proposed reforms would restore fairness to the educational system while reducing congestion in schools and providing students with more productive learning hours. The Minister emphasized that quality education remains a government priority despite resource constraints.

The announcement represents a significant policy shift for the Mahama administration, which inherited the double-track system from the previous government. Critics had consistently argued that the arrangement shortchanged students by reducing their time in classrooms.

The phase-out plan faces practical challenges, particularly regarding infrastructure development and funding for facility expansion across the country’s senior high schools. Many schools currently lack adequate classroom space, dormitories, and other facilities needed to accommodate all students simultaneously.

Integration of private schools into the Free SHS program could provide immediate relief by creating additional capacity, though this approach would require careful oversight to maintain quality standards and ensure equitable access.

The committee’s work on the academic calendar review will be crucial in determining the timeline for implementing the transition, as schools must balance educational continuity with the practical demands of infrastructure development and resource allocation.