Ghana Moves Port Excavators to Military Sites

Ghana’s government has ordered the relocation of hundreds of excavators from Tema Port to military installations following investigations into massive equipment imports and alleged irregular clearances.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority confirmed on August 22, 2025, that excavators are being transferred to designated military installations in Tema, Shai Hills, and Accra as part of efforts to regulate heavy machinery imports and combat illegal mining activities.

The directive addresses mounting concerns over Ghana’s status as a major excavator importer amid ongoing battles against illegal small-scale mining, known locally as galamsey. Approximately 1,200 excavators have been impounded at Tema Port pending validation before clearance, according to recent government statements.

GPHA explained the move serves dual purposes: regulating excavator imports while ensuring safe custody until owners complete proper clearance procedures. The authority emphasized that standard customs procedures remain unchanged, with consignees required to collect equipment from military sites after completing formalities.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe dismissed claims that the equipment was being cleared for use, stating they are only being moved to alternative holding areas to decongest the port. The relocation includes Michel Camp among the designated storage facilities.

The development follows intensive media scrutiny of Ghana’s excavator imports. Ghana receives over 200 excavators through Tema Port daily, raising questions about the equipment’s intended use given the country’s ongoing anti-galamsey campaigns.

Recent investigations revealed Ghana’s prominence in West African excavator imports, with intelligence reports suggesting nearly 3,000 additional machines currently en route by sea. This influx has created significant port congestion while complicating government efforts to control illegal mining equipment.

The military installation storage arrangement represents a compromise between maintaining trade flows and strengthening oversight of potentially sensitive equipment. Authorities frame the measure as balancing national security concerns with legitimate commercial interests.

Under the new arrangement, consignees bear all transportation and custody costs associated with the military site storage. GPHA stressed that cooperation from all stakeholders is essential for the directive’s success.

The excavator situation highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s anti-galamsey initiatives. Despite government crackdowns on illegal mining, the continuous influx of earth-moving equipment suggests persistent demand that complicates enforcement efforts.

Port congestion has emerged as an additional concern, with authorities citing operational capacity limitations. The military site storage provides temporary relief while maintaining security oversight of the equipment.

Government officials maintain that the relocation serves trade facilitation alongside security objectives. The measure allows continued commercial activity while ensuring proper regulatory oversight of equipment that could potentially support illegal mining operations.

The timing coincides with intensified government efforts to combat illegal mining’s environmental and economic impacts. Gold mining, both legal and illegal, remains a significant economic sector, but unregulated activities have caused substantial environmental damage.

Industry stakeholders now await clarity on long-term storage arrangements and clearance procedures. The military installation storage represents an interim solution while authorities develop more permanent oversight mechanisms.

The excavator influx reflects Ghana’s position as a regional hub for heavy machinery distribution. However, the scale of imports relative to legitimate construction and mining needs has raised regulatory concerns.

Authorities emphasize that legitimate equipment owners face no obstacles to clearance upon completing proper documentation. The military storage arrangement aims to streamline verification processes while maintaining security oversight.

The situation underscores tensions between facilitating legitimate trade and preventing equipment misuse. Ghana’s approach reflects broader regional challenges in balancing economic development with environmental protection and regulatory enforcement.

As the relocation proceeds, stakeholders monitor its impact on both port operations and anti-galamsey efforts. The measure’s effectiveness will likely influence future approaches to regulating sensitive equipment imports across West Africa.