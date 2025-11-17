Ghana Moves Cocoa Board Oversight to Finance Ministry

The government has begun transferring oversight of the Ghana Cocoa Board from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to the Ministry of Finance, marking a landmark shift in the management of one of the country’s most critical export sectors.

The move aims to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve accountability, and address persistent financial risks that have plagued the cocoa industry. Officials say the transfer will consolidate recent gains in debt reduction while ensuring sustainable fiscal governance and greater transparency in sector operations.

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has operated under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) for decades, overseeing cocoa production, pricing, export policies, and development programs. However, mounting fiscal pressures in recent years have exposed vulnerabilities in the existing governance structure.

The 2025 Budget revealed a troubling picture of sector challenges. Declining output, weak finances, elevated debt levels, large volumes of underpriced rollover contracts, smuggling activities, and high quasi-fiscal costs related to cocoa roads combined to create significant strain. These cocoa roads costs alone accounted for nearly 67 percent of COCOBOD’s total debt burden.

Government interventions have begun yielding results. Production recovered from 530,783 metric tonnes in the 2023/2024 season to 603,840 metric tonnes by the end of 2024/2025, driven by targeted anti-smuggling measures and farmer incentives. Authorities project output will reach 650,000 metric tonnes for the 2025/2026 season.

The government has allocated substantial resources to support this recovery. Mass spraying programs under the Cocoa Diseases and Pests Control Program (CODAPEC) will receive 2.4 billion cedis, while free fertilizer distribution gets 2.7 billion cedis. Additionally, the cocoa farm gate price increased from 49,600 cedis per metric tonne to 58,000 cedis per metric tonne, a measure officials say will curb smuggling by narrowing cross-border price gaps.

Finance Minister Ato Forson highlighted significant progress in debt management during recent budget presentations. COCOBOD’s outstanding debt fell from 32.0 billion cedis in March 2025 to 20.6 billion cedis by September 2025, including payments of 130 million US dollars and 3.6 billion cedis. Meanwhile, cocoa roads debt dropped from 21.0 billion cedis to 6.9 billion cedis following rationalization measures.

The proposed legislative amendments will modify the COCOBOD Act of 1984 to formally shift oversight responsibilities. Lawmakers are expected to consider the changes in upcoming parliamentary sessions, though no specific timeline has been announced for final passage.

Proponents argue the Ministry of Finance (MoF) possesses stronger mechanisms for fiscal oversight and debt management compared to the agriculture ministry’s traditional focus on production and technical support. They contend this structural change will prevent future accumulation of unsustainable debt while maintaining operational efficiency in cocoa sector activities.

The cocoa industry remains vital to Ghana’s economy, generating substantial export revenue and supporting hundreds of thousands of farming families. How effectively the new oversight arrangement addresses longstanding financial challenges will likely influence broader confidence in government management of strategic commodity sectors.