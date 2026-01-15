Ghana Moves Closer to First Alumina Refinery Dream

An investor selection committee has submitted its findings on proposals to build Ghana’s first large-scale alumina refinery, marking what government officials describe as a turning point in the country’s effort to end decades of shipping raw bauxite abroad only to buy back expensive finished products.

The committee presented its options analysis report to Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Tuesday, January 6, after evaluating proposals received by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC). The corporation was established through an Act of Parliament in 2018 to develop a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Accra, Buah emphasized the interdependence of the alumina refinery and the modernization of the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter. The minister explained that the refinery will feed the smelter, which will anchor downstream aluminium manufacturing, and together they will drive the growth of industrial clusters supported by logistics, power, rail and port infrastructure.

The economic implications extend beyond simple infrastructure development. Ghana has mined and exported bauxite in raw form since the 1940s, a pattern that leaves most of the value creation in foreign hands. An operational alumina refinery would process bauxite locally before feeding it to VALCO, keeping jobs, skills and higher-value exports within national borders. This shift promises improved export earnings, a stronger cedi and reduced vulnerability to commodity price swings.

The 12-member committee used a rigorous two-stage evaluation process involving qualitative assessments, decision matrices, SWOT analysis, followed by in-person interviews and enhanced due diligence. Companies were assessed on financial capacity, technical competence, sustainable power solutions, environmental and social stewardship, and governance structures designed to protect shareholder interests.

The committee’s co-chairpersons, Augustus Amegashie and Professor George Armah, stressed that their work builds on previous government efforts to address longstanding structural challenges in Ghana’s aluminium sector. They warned that without immediate strategic intervention and modernization, VALCO risks accelerated and terminal decline.

VALCO began commercial production in 1967 with an installed capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes annually. However, the facility has operated far below capacity for years. The plant currently produces around 40,000 tonnes per year, and Minister Buah urged the selected investor to begin work in 2026 and ramp up production to at least 200,000 tonnes annually by the end of 2028.

A fully revitalized VALCO could directly employ a minimum of 6,000 young people, according to the minister. The construction phase of the refinery alone is expected to generate thousands of additional jobs spanning engineering, technical work, artisan trades, transport and supply chains.

GIADEC Chief Executive Officer Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to establishing a fully functional aluminium industry that creates thousands of jobs and positions Ghana as a major player in the global integrated aluminium business. He stressed that all stakeholders must work collectively to ensure President John Dramani Mahama’s reset agenda is fully realized within the sector.

The investor selection process reflects lessons from extractive models that have historically enriched foreign partners while leaving environmental damage and limited local benefit behind. By demanding robust environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance standards alongside financial capability, Ghana aims to secure partnerships that genuinely advance national prosperity.

A copy of the committee’s report has been forwarded to the GIADEC Board for further action in line with its mandate and governing laws. The alumina refinery and VALCO modernization are designated as Projects 3 and 4 within GIADEC’s Master Plan for the Integrated Aluminium Industry. Cabinet previously granted approval for engaging a strategic partner for the VALCO modernization project.

The refinery represents what officials have long called the missing link in Ghana’s aluminium industry. For more than 60 years, VALCO imported alumina from overseas to feed its smelting operations. Once the refinery becomes operational, Ghana will finally close this gap, refining its own bauxite into higher-value alumina that feeds a modernized domestic smelter.