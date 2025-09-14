Ghana Mourns ‘African Star’ as Automotive Pioneer Apostle Safo Dies

Ghana’s iconic inventor and automotive pioneer Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo, founder of the country’s first indigenous car manufacturer, died peacefully Thursday at age 77, his family confirmed.

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the renowned inventor’s daughter and former Member of Parliament, announced her father’s death on September 11, 2025, describing him as a “true legend” whose passing represents an immeasurable loss for the nation.

“We’ve lost a true legend,” Adwoa Safo said in a family statement. “Ghana has indeed lost a gallant son and a true legend” who served as Ghana’s beloved man of God, technological icon, philanthropist, agriculturalist and industrialist popularly known as “Kantanka, the African Star.”

The self-taught engineer revolutionized Ghana’s automotive industry through his Kantanka Automobile company, established in 1994 to produce vehicles suited for African conditions. His company began manufacturing in 1998, producing the first locally assembled vehicles using over 75% Ghanaian-made components, including engine blocks crafted domestically.

Apostle Safo’s automotive legacy includes pioneering models like the Omama SUV and Onantefo pickup truck, vehicles designed specifically for Ghana’s road conditions and climate. The company achieved significant milestones with the 2006 launch of its first SUV, dubbed ONANTEFO 1, followed by Onantefo II in 2007.

Beyond automotive manufacturing, Safo founded the influential Kristo Asafo Mission, combining spiritual leadership with industrial innovation. From a young age, Kwadwo Safo demonstrated passion for science and technology, honing his skills at the Ghana Technical Works Institute in Kumasi before working as a welder, experiences that would later inform his groundbreaking inventions.

His death prompted national mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the nation, highlighting his contributions to Ghana’s religious, social, and industrial landscape. The inventor’s work represented more than business success, establishing a foundation for indigenous technological development in Ghana.

“Apostle Safo was a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless,” the family statement continued, citing Romans 14:8 while reflecting on his resilience, courage and unwavering dedication to his calling.

The family has requested privacy during their mourning period, with funeral arrangements to be announced in coming days. Kantanka’s impact extends beyond automotive manufacturing, contributing to employment opportunities for many Ghanaians and helping build a skilled workforce in the automotive industry.

Apostle Safo’s legacy lives on through Kantanka Automobile, which continues producing vehicles that demonstrate Ghana’s capacity for indigenous innovation and industrial self-sufficiency. His vision of African-made solutions for African challenges remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s technological aspirations.