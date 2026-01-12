Ghana Models Awards 2025: Overall Winners Sweep Top Categories with Multiple Wins

The 8th edition of the annual Ghana Models Awards which came off on Sunday 28th December 2025 at the Mikkado Conference Centre in Accra, concluded with multiple winnings for the top 3 awardees, namely the Overall Model Agency of the Year, the Overall Male, and Female Models of the Year.

The top 3 awardees namely: Kenny Jim Parku, Bintu Baaba Jallo, and the Exopa Model Agency, each won multiple awards in different categories showing their hardwork, consistency, and success in the year of review.

According to the founder of the Ghana Models Awards, Jerry Wonder Sampson, this year was very challenging but still successful, and the multiple winnings by the top recipients also sends a loud echo of the desire of professional models and stakeholders alike to persist with modelling as an opportunity and revenue generating career.

Explaining his opinion on the multiple winnings by some recipients at the Ghana Models Awards 2025, Jerry Wonder Sampson said it was a good sign for the industry.

“This shows that some of the models and the service providers are ready for the long run because to excel in different aspects of modelling within the same year is not just a show of versatility but also interest, and this is good for modelling in Ghana; because interest is what sustains something and professional modelling in Ghana needs it now more than ever”, he said.

On the challenges of organising this year’s event, the Founder of the Ghana Models Awards Jerry Wonder Sampson, said it was a time to appreciate all stakeholders who helped the Ghana Models Awards become a reality this year. “I personally want to thank Mr Herbert Goodman from the United States of America for stepping in to ensure that most of our financial challenges were absorbed.

It’s such kind acts that sometimes keep the ship sailing through the storm. I sincerely appreciate him and say a big ayekoo on behalf of the Ghana Models Awards Secretariat. It was really tough looking at the absence of cash sponsorship this year. But, it has been made possible once again”, he said.

Ghana Models Awards 2025

Honorees/ Award Recipients:

1. Discovery of the Year – Dam Dorothy (REG Models)

2. Plus Size Model of the Year – Heidi Ansah (Diamond Lady Fashion)

3. Most Promising Model of the Year (Male) – Richmond Agyei Koranteng (Exopa Model Agency)

4. Most Promising Model of the Year (Female) – Djire Aisha – Humeira (REG Models)

5. Underwear Model of the Year (Male) – Kenny Jim Parku (Fame Management)

6. Editorial Model of the Year (Male) – Kenny Jim Parku (Fame Models Management)

7. Editorial Model of the Year (Female) – Bintu Baba Jallo (Exopa Model Agency)

8. Commercial Male Model of the Year – Kenny Jim Parku (Fame Management)

Runway Model of the Year (Male) – Glenn Zime

9. Runway Model of the Year (Female) – Bintu Baaba Jallo (Exopa Model Agency)

10. Fashion Choreographer & Catwalk Trainer of the Year – Richard K. Agbemezah (Exotic Models Agency)

11. Overall Model of the Year (Male ) – Kenny Jim Parku (Fame Models Management)

12. Overall Model of the Year (Female) – Bintu Baba Jallo (Exopa Model Agency)

13. Excellence in Health Care as a Professional Model – Regina Aboagyewaa

14. Excellence in Model Management & Scouting – Andrew Ohene Ntiri

15. Excellence in Law as a Professional Model – Stephanie Baiden – Assan

16. Excellence in Child Models Management & Events – Abu Sadick

17. Excellence in Environmental & Climate Change Advocacy as a Pro. Model- Emmaryn Leu

18. Excellence as an Industry Support in Film Production for Models – John N. Okwugo

19. Excellence as an Industry Support in Editorial Modelling – Charlene Quaye

20. Excellence as an Industry Support for Photography – Joshua Nii Dromo

21. Excellence as a Beauty Queen with Commitment to Philanthropy – Efya Harmless

22. Excellence as an Industry Financial & Developmental Support with Global Integration for Modelling in Ghana – Herbert Goodman

23. Excellence as a Modelling Event/ Show in Ghana – Top Model Ghana