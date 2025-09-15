Ghana Mobilizes Civil Service for 24-Hour Economy Success

Ghana’s Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has intensified calls for comprehensive civil service alignment behind the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy policy, declaring bureaucratic effectiveness crucial to the initiative’s nationwide success.

Speaking at a Strategic Integration Workshop organized by the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat and hosted by the Bank of Ghana, Debrah emphasized that civil service performance will ultimately determine whether the transformative policy achieves its ambitious economic restructuring goals.

“The success or failure of any government policy rests squarely on the civil service’s shoulders,” Debrah told senior officials gathered under the theme ‘Mobilising government machinery for whole-of-government delivery.’ “That’s precisely why we must rally everyone behind this agenda without exception.”

The high-level workshop drew together key stakeholders including Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy Goosie Tanoh, National Development Planning Commission Chairperson Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, and Head of Civil Service Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh.

Debrah positioned the 24-Hour Economy as more than traditional policy reform, describing it as a comprehensive driver of innovation, sustainable employment creation, and fundamental economic transformation that requires unprecedented inter-agency coordination.

Dr. Asiama praised the policy’s strategic vision, calling it both “bold and practical” in its approach to unlocking productivity across multiple economic sectors while positioning Ghana as a globally competitive business hub.

“We’re talking about agriculture that processes through the night, factories operating multiple shifts, logistics networks moving goods seamlessly, and digitally-enabled services available around the clock,” Asiama explained to workshop participants.

The Bank of Ghana Governor stressed that successful implementation demands robust financial infrastructure capable of supporting small and medium enterprise lending, expanded trade credit facilities, climate-aligned investment opportunities, and strengthened development finance partnerships.

Presidential Advisor Tanoh dismissed suggestions that the 24-Hour Economy represents merely political branding, instead characterizing the initiative as “systemic transformation” of Ghana’s production, distribution, consumption, and international competitiveness frameworks.

Recent reports indicate the government has prioritized small and medium enterprises under the policy framework, with Debrah stating it aims to “create more opportunities, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure that Ghanaian businesses operate in an environment that matches their ambition and creativity.”

The policy emerged as a central campaign promise during the NDC’s successful 2024 election campaign, with officials arguing that extended business hours will maximize resource utilization, create additional employment opportunities, and boost economic output across traditional and emerging sectors.

Workshop discussions focused on identifying implementation challenges, streamlining inter-agency cooperation, and establishing performance metrics to track the policy’s economic impact across regions and industries.

Civil service leaders acknowledged that the transition requires significant logistical adjustments, including staff scheduling modifications, infrastructure upgrades, security enhancements, and service delivery protocol updates to maintain quality standards during extended operating periods.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader national development agenda aimed at accelerating economic growth, reducing unemployment, and enhancing the country’s regional competitiveness within West Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

Government officials indicated that additional sectors, including healthcare, education, and financial services, will gradually adopt extended operating schedules as infrastructure capacity and workforce readiness improvements continue progressing throughout 2025.