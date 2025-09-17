Ghana Mobile Money Hits Record GH₵354bn as Agent Activity Crisis Deepens

Transaction volumes soar to new heights while critical infrastructure gaps threaten rural financial inclusion

Ghana’s mobile money sector achieved a remarkable milestone in August 2025, recording transactions worth GHC 354.1 billion despite facing a deepening crisis in agent participation that could undermine the system’s long-term sustainability. The record-breaking figures mask a troubling trend where registered agents increasingly abandon active service, creating potential vulnerabilities in the country’s digital financial ecosystem.

Bank of Ghana data reveals the August transaction value represents a significant recovery from June’s GHC 323.2 billion, demonstrating the sector’s resilience and continued growth trajectory. The 831 million transactions processed during the month were supported by 78 million registered accounts, with 25 million accounts remaining active in regular use.

However, beneath these impressive headline numbers lies a concerning structural problem that threatens to limit the sector’s reach. While registered mobile money agents climbed to 938,000 by August, only 433,000 remained actively providing services to customers. This represents just 46% of registered agents, marking a sharp decline from the 65% activity rate recorded in June 2024.

The agent activity decline represents more than a statistical anomaly. It signals potential service disruptions in rural and peri-urban communities where mobile money agents serve as the primary gateway to digital financial services. Without sufficient active agents, customers may face longer travel distances, extended wait times, and reduced liquidity for cash-in and cash-out transactions.

The participation gap has persisted throughout 2025, creating a pattern that industry stakeholders cannot ignore. In February, 896,000 agents were registered but only 411,000 remained active, indicating the problem predates recent months and reflects systemic challenges rather than temporary fluctuations.

Mobile money’s rapid expansion continues to outpace traditional banking in Ghana, with transaction values demonstrating extraordinary growth momentum. The sector achieved GHC 3.02 trillion in total transactions for 2024, representing 57.9% year-on-year growth. Early 2025 performance remained strong, with the first two months generating GHC 649.2 billion in transactions, marking a 64.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The disconnect between soaring transaction values and declining agent participation suggests operational challenges that could constrain future growth. Agents serve as crucial intermediaries, particularly in communities with limited banking infrastructure, making their active participation essential for maintaining service quality and accessibility.

Industry experts point to several factors potentially driving agent attrition, including liquidity management challenges, commission structure concerns, and increased competition among service providers. The proliferation of digital payment alternatives may also be reducing some agents’ transaction volumes, affecting their profitability and incentive to remain active.

Despite these infrastructure concerns, mobile money usage patterns demonstrate remarkable resilience among Ghana’s population. With 25 million active accounts serving a country of approximately 33 million people, the sector has achieved near-universal adoption among adults. This penetration rate underscores mobile money’s critical role in Ghana’s broader financial inclusion objectives.

The registered account base of 78 million indicates significant room for growth in active user conversion, though the current activation rate mirrors patterns observed throughout 2025. Less than one-third of registered accounts maintain regular activity, suggesting opportunities for service providers to enhance user engagement through improved product offerings and customer experience initiatives.

Transaction volume and value trends indicate sustained confidence in mobile money services despite agent network challenges. The August figures build on strong performance throughout 2025, with April recording GHC 365 billion in transactions, demonstrating the sector’s ability to maintain growth momentum across different market conditions.

The mobile money sector’s success has positioned it as a cornerstone of Ghana’s digital economy transformation, facilitating everything from small-scale retail transactions to cross-border remittances. Government initiatives supporting digital payments adoption have further accelerated usage, making mobile money an integral component of the country’s financial infrastructure.

However, the agent activity decline could limit the sector’s ability to serve underbanked populations effectively. Rural communities, in particular, depend heavily on agent networks for accessing digital financial services, making agent retention critical for maintaining equitable financial inclusion progress.

Regulatory authorities and mobile network operators face mounting pressure to address the agent participation gap before it constrains the sector’s growth potential. Solutions may include revising commission structures, providing enhanced training and support, improving liquidity management systems, and developing incentive programs to encourage sustained agent engagement.

The contrast between record transaction values and declining agent activity highlights the mobile money sector’s evolution from rapid expansion to maturation challenges. While consumer adoption continues growing, the infrastructure supporting service delivery requires strategic attention to ensure long-term sustainability and continued rural accessibility.

As Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem navigates these growing pains, the August transaction record of GHC 354.1 billion demonstrates the sector’s fundamental strength while simultaneously highlighting critical operational challenges that demand immediate attention from industry stakeholders and policymakers.