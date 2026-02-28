Ghana Missions Across Five Gulf States Issue Emergency Alerts to Citizens

Ghana’s diplomatic missions in five Middle Eastern countries simultaneously activated emergency protocols on Saturday, February 28, 2026, directing thousands of Ghanaian nationals to shelter in place as Iranian ballistic missile and drone strikes swept across the Gulf in retaliation for the joint United States and Israeli assault on Iran earlier in the day.

The coordinated response, which involved Ghana’s embassies and high commissions in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel, marks the most extensive simultaneous deployment of Ghana’s consular emergency machinery in the country’s diplomatic history.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely monitoring coordinated military strikes by the US and Israel against targets in Iran, alongside retaliatory actions by Iran against Israeli and US military assets in the region, which had led to airspace closures, flight disruptions, and heightened alerts across the Middle East.

In Qatar, Ghana’s Doha mission was among the first African embassies to issue a formal shelter-in-place directive after Iranian missiles targeted the Al Udeid Air Base, home to the US Central Command’s regional headquarters. Qatar’s Defence Ministry confirmed its air defence systems thwarted all incoming attacks, intercepting every missile before it reached its intended target, in accordance with a pre-approved security plan.

In the UAE, Ghanaian nationals in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi were advised to remain indoors and stay away from military zones after Emirati air defence systems intercepted a wave of Iranian missiles. The UAE confirmed it successfully intercepted the incoming missiles, though one person of Asian nationality died in Abu Dhabi from shrapnel following the interceptions, and material damage was recorded in residential areas.

In Bahrain, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Forces confirmed that the situation remained stable with no Bahraini casualties after the country’s air defence systems countered the assault. Evacuation operations were however activated for residents in the Juffair area near the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters. In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Air Defence Force successfully intercepted ballistic missiles targeting Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts US and other foreign military personnel, while a drone also struck Kuwait International Airport, leaving several employees with minor injuries and causing damage to the passenger terminal building.

The Ministry confirmed that an emergency preparedness plan had been activated nationally and that assessments were ongoing regarding the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals where necessary. Some staff of Ghana’s Embassy in Tehran had already been evacuated, with essential personnel retained to coordinate assistance for Ghanaians in Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who personally coordinated Ghana’s June 2025 evacuation of nationals from Tehran via Turkey during an earlier wave of hostilities, was expected to provide a further update as the situation developed.

Ghanaians requiring emergency consular support may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on +233 240 913 284 or +233 240 793 072, or reach the Ghana Embassy in Israel on +972 54 931 6007. All Ghanaian nationals in affected countries are urged to register with their nearest diplomatic mission immediately.