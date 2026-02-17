Ghana Ministers Hold Talks with Fugu Producers to Grow Smock Industry

Trade and Tourism ministers have held consultations with smock producers and dealers from across Ghana to chart a roadmap for developing the Fugu industry into a competitive and sustainable export sector, as the traditional garment rides an unprecedented wave of national and international attention sparked by a diplomatic visit last month.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie met representatives of smock associations at an engagement focused on improving production capacity, expanding market access and sustaining the momentum generated by weeks of heightened visibility for the hand-woven northern Ghanaian garment.

The consultations form part of a broader government engagement with production-sector stakeholders aimed at developing practical strategies to boost competitiveness and long-term sustainability across the Fugu value chain.

The timing reflects a rapid sequence of events that has elevated the Fugu from a revered cultural symbol into a subject of continental commercial interest. President John Dramani Mahama wore fugu during his state visit to Zambia from February 3 to 5, sparking a social media exchange in which some Zambians questioned the garment’s appearance. Ghanaians responded with a spirited defence of the attire online and in Parliament, with dozens of Members of Parliament arriving at the chamber on February 6 dressed in vibrant smocks to show solidarity. Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema subsequently announced at the Ghana-Zambia Business Dialogue that he had ordered fugu for himself, converting what began as online mockery into an international market opportunity. When Mahama returned to Accra, he said social media had given smock weavers branding and marketing they could never have purchased.

On February 10, Gomashie issued a formal declaration designating every Wednesday as National Fugu Day, urging Ghanaians and friends of Ghana at home and abroad to wear the garment to deepen cultural appreciation and stimulate economic activity across the weaving, design and retail value chain. The first official Wednesday Fugu Day on February 11 saw Cabinet members arrive at a meeting in smocks, surprising President Mahama, who noted the initiative had originated from the Tourism Ministry rather than his own office. Public sector offices across the country, including district assemblies and education directorates from Kadjebi to Accra, observed the day in traditional attire.

The fugu’s momentum extended to the continental stage. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Deputy Minister Clement Apaak wore smocks at the 39th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa in February, drawing admiration from counterpart foreign ministers who reportedly requested the garment be presented to selected heads of state and senior diplomats.

At Tuesday’s producer consultation, representatives urged government to mandate Fugu wearing from basic to tertiary education level to deepen national appreciation and create sustained demand. Producers also raised structural challenges including difficulty accessing raw cotton and thread, limited access to capital and the absence of a centralised marketplace that would make smock products readily available to a wider consumer base.

Ofosu-Adjare said government remains committed to backing the industry, while encouraging producers to innovate and modernise designs to attract younger consumers whose preferences will determine the long-term commercial trajectory of the garment.

Gomashie called on producers to scale up output significantly, arguing that the current moment presents a rare convergence of cultural pride, presidential visibility and continental commercial interest that the industry must be positioned to capitalise on through volume, consistency and quality.

The fugu is a hand-woven fabric made from narrow strips of thick cotton stitched together to create a structured poncho-style garment. Historically associated with royalty and traditional authority in northern Ghana, it is woven by male artisans using traditional looms with thread spun manually from cotton by women in weaving communities. Prices range from approximately GH¢100 for basic styles to several hundred Ghana cedis for premium versions with matching trousers and caps.