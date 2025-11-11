Ghana Minister Warns Climate Change Transforming Global Order at COP 30

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has called on world leaders to implement urgent measures against climate change, describing the phenomenon as a force that is reshaping international dynamics and disproportionately harming developing nations.

Speaking at the COP (Conference of the Parties) 30 Climate Conference in Brazil on Monday, 10 November 2025, Buah emphasized that escalating climate impacts including rising sea levels, erratic weather patterns, and extended droughts are pushing vulnerable populations toward crisis.

The minister highlighted what he characterized as a fundamental injustice in how climate change affects different regions. He noted that African nations, which contribute minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, face some of the most severe consequences of environmental degradation driven primarily by industrialized economies.

“Though we are among the lowest emitters of pollution, we are on the frontline bearing the heaviest impact. The evidence is all around us, the increasing level of extreme weather, rainfall variability, unprecedented floods, heatwaves, and drought that cracks the earth,” Buah stated during his address.

He warned that climate-related disruptions present direct threats to food security, public health systems, and economic livelihoods throughout Africa. The minister emphasized that these impacts extend beyond theoretical projections, manifesting as tangible hardships affecting millions of people across the continent.

“These are not abstract climate models; they are realities that translate into hunger, malnutrition, and the loss of livelihoods that sustain vulnerable communities,” he added.

Buah’s remarks at COP 30 reflect growing frustration among African leaders regarding the gap between climate impact severity and the level of international support provided to affected regions. Many African nations have advocated for increased climate finance, technology transfer, and adaptation assistance from wealthier countries that historically generated the majority of emissions.

The Conference of the Parties represents the annual United Nations climate summit where government representatives negotiate global responses to climate change. COP 30 brings together delegates from nearly 200 countries to discuss emission reduction targets, adaptation strategies, and financial mechanisms for addressing climate impacts.

Ghana has experienced various climate-related challenges in recent years, including irregular rainfall patterns affecting agricultural productivity, coastal erosion threatening communities, and flooding in urban areas. These phenomena align with broader climate trends documented across West Africa.

Scientific research indicates that African countries face particular vulnerability to climate change due to factors including dependence on rain-fed agriculture, limited infrastructure for climate adaptation, and geographic exposure to weather extremes. Despite contributing less than four percent of global carbon emissions historically, the continent confronts some of the most severe climate impacts.

Buah’s warning that climate change is “gradually changing the world order” suggests recognition that environmental pressures may reshape geopolitical relationships, migration patterns, and economic structures. Climate-induced resource scarcity and displacement have emerged as growing concerns for international security analysts.

The minister’s call for urgent action comes as global temperatures continue trending upward, with recent years ranking among the hottest on record. International climate agreements aim to limit warming to specific thresholds, though current national commitments remain insufficient to meet these targets according to scientific assessments.

African nations at COP 30 are expected to advocate for enhanced climate finance commitments from developed countries, improved access to adaptation technologies, and recognition of loss and damage caused by climate impacts. These discussions reflect ongoing debates about climate justice and the responsibilities of historical emitters versus vulnerable nations.