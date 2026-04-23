Ghana minister unveils coding programme and US$3bn digital jobs push at CISO Summit

Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George used his address at the 2026 Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Summit in Accra to outline a suite of digital economy initiatives, warning that cybersecurity had moved beyond information technology departments and must now be treated as a boardroom-level priority for every organisation in Ghana.

The two-day summit, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra under the theme “Boardroom Conversations: Elevating Cybersecurity to a Business Priority,” brought together cybersecurity leaders, regulators and policymakers from Ghana and across Africa, including representatives from Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and Malta.

“Cybersecurity now impacts revenue, operations, reputation, customer trust, and national security,” George told assembled executives. “It is a boardroom-level business imperative.”

Ghana’s national cybersecurity response team logged more than 3,500 digital incidents in the first quarter of 2026 alone, including malware attacks, ransomware attempts and intrusions targeting Critical Information Infrastructure across key sectors.

Alongside the security warning, George outlined a series of government programmes designed to build a secure and inclusive digital economy. A flagship One Million Coders Programme, scheduled to launch in May, will train one million Ghanaians in coding and digital skills. A pilot phase involving 859 participants recorded 52 percent female participation, and authorities are equipping 130 learning centres across all 16 regions to support the rollout.

The government is also advancing a $3 billion public-private Digital Jobs Initiative to expand technology-driven employment, including the development of regional digital centres for outsourcing services and zonal information and communications technology (ICT) parks focused on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and digital entrepreneurship. The Dawa ICT Park is among the projects earmarked for redevelopment into what officials describe as a globally competitive hub.

A separate $50 million FinTech Growth Fund will support local technology startups and deepen Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem. George linked both initiatives to the government’s 24-hour economy strategy, noting that continuous operations demanded resilient infrastructure and round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring.

MTN Ghana’s Chief Information Officer, Bernard Acquah, echoed the minister’s call, describing cybersecurity as a national issue requiring stronger collaboration between government, businesses, and technology providers as Ghana’s digital landscape expands.

Event Director Albert Tetteh said the summit has grown into a continental platform, providing direct engagement with institutions such as the Bank of Ghana and the Cyber Security Authority to help organisations navigate evolving regulatory and compliance requirements.