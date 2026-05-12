Ghana Minister Slams Xenophobia, Petitions AU for Action

Ghana’s Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa strongly condemned rising xenophobic violence across Africa at the 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, warning that hostility toward fellow Africans directly undermines the continent’s integration agenda and economic future.

“We cannot be talking about trade and integration while declaring fellow Africans unwanted,” Ablakwa said in a passionate address to delegates.

The minister’s remarks targeted recurring xenophobic incidents, particularly in South Africa, where foreign nationals have repeatedly been targeted during periods of economic hardship. He argued that migrants from other African countries must not be scapegoated for domestic challenges such as unemployment or crime, stressing that law enforcement, not mob action, is the appropriate response when individuals break the law.

Ablakwa drew a pointed contrast between Africa’s treatment of migrants and Europe’s coordinated response to the displacement crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine. He noted that countries such as Germany and Poland welcomed and integrated millions of displaced Ukrainians through special policies, while African nations have often turned against their own.

He also raised the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, where more than 14 million people have been displaced, arguing that Africa has not responded with the level of coordinated support and integration that the scale of the crisis demands.

The minister revealed that Ghana has formally petitioned the African Union (AU) to place xenophobia on the agenda at an upcoming continental meeting, calling for bold institutional action rather than rhetorical commitments.

Ablakwa urged Africans to embrace shared identity and mutual respect, arguing that only through unity, intra-African trade and genuine regional integration can the continent achieve economic liberation.

He closed with a direct challenge to those who promote division: hatred, he said, destroys rather than builds.