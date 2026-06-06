Ghana Minister Pledges National Spoken Word Contest Expansion

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has pledged to transform the ACE Spoken Word Contest into a national annual competition spanning all 16 regions of Ghana, modelled on the National Science and Maths Quiz, at the same event where he confirmed a $300 million World Bank education facility awaiting formal approval on June 16, 2026.

The twin announcements came at the 2026 ACE Spoken Word Contest Accra final, held at the Cedi Conference Centre in Legon. The competition, organised by ACE Consult Limited in partnership with the United States Embassy in Ghana and themed “World Cup 2026: When the Whistle Blows, Borders Fade,” brought together four senior high schools and was won by Accra Girls Senior High School.

Iddrisu said talent was not confined to Accra or Kumasi but could be found across every part of the country, from the north to the coast, and the contest’s reach must reflect that. He committed the Ministry of Education to working with the U.S. Embassy, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and ACE Consult Ltd. to anchor the competition in the national education calendar and mobilise corporate support for its rollout.

The $300 million facility, formally designated the Secondary Education Transformation for Access, Relevance and Results for Jobs (STARR-J) project, will direct approximately $250 million toward infrastructure expansion at senior high schools across the country, with the explicit goal of ending the double-track system by 2027. Additional funds under the package will support the establishment of new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

The double-track arrangement, introduced after free Senior High School enrolment surged by 60 percent following the 2017 policy, still affects 38 percent of secondary schools. It rotates student cohorts to share facilities, leaving learners out of school for stretches of up to 12 weeks per term.

Matthew Asada, Acting Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, told participants the spoken word format gave students a powerful tool to engage with global events and directed them to the EducationUSA office in Osu for those exploring study opportunities in the United States.

The ACE Spoken Word Contest began in 2024 with 17 schools in the Ashanti Region. Its expansion to Accra this year marks the first time the competition has been held in the capital.