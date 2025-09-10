Ghana Minister Announces Nursing College for Ningo Community

Communication Minister Samuel Nartey George unveils major development projects during traditional Homowo festival celebrations in his constituency.

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has announced plans to establish a nursing training college in Ningo, alongside the construction of the Tsopoli-Ningo road during the community’s annual Homowo festival celebrations.

George, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, made the announcement on Saturday while chairing the grand Homowo Durbar, marking a significant commitment to healthcare education and infrastructure development in the Greater Accra Region community.

The proposed nursing training college aims to provide opportunities for junior high school graduates to pursue careers in nursing and allied health professions, addressing Ghana’s ongoing healthcare workforce challenges. George positioned the project as part of broader efforts to equip youth with employable skills while strengthening the country’s health sector capacity.

George was nominated as Minister-Designate for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation in January 2025, bringing his legislative experience from representing the coastal constituency to his new ministerial role.

The minister also announced plans for constructing the Tsopoli-Ningo road, a long-awaited infrastructure project expected to improve transportation accessibility and stimulate economic activity in the area. The road project addresses persistent connectivity challenges that have limited commercial development and access to essential services in the region.

Demonstrating support for local cultural heritage, George presented a GH¢100,000 cash donation to the Ningo Traditional Council to support this year’s Homowo celebrations. The gesture underscores the government’s recognition of traditional festivals as important cultural and economic assets for communities.

The 2025 Homowo festival period runs from August 11 to September 6, celebrating the Ga people’s harvest traditions and commemorating historical resilience during periods of famine. The festival attracts visitors and generates economic activity for participating communities across the Greater Accra Region.

The nursing college announcement addresses critical healthcare education gaps in Ghana’s coastal regions, where access to professional training opportunities remains limited. Currently, most nursing training institutions are concentrated in major urban centers, creating barriers for rural and peri-urban students seeking healthcare careers.

Ghana faces significant healthcare workforce shortages, with the Ghana Health Service reporting continued gaps in nursing and midwifery personnel across public health facilities. The World Health Organization recommends a minimum of 2.3 health workers per 1,000 population, but Ghana continues to fall short of this benchmark in many regions.

The Ningo-Prampram constituency, stretching along Ghana’s eastern coastline, has experienced rapid population growth in recent years as urban expansion from Accra extends eastward. This growth has increased demand for healthcare services and educational opportunities, making the nursing college project particularly relevant for community development.

George’s dual role as constituency representative and Communications Minister positions him to leverage both local knowledge and national resources for implementing these projects. His announcement during the Homowo celebration reflects traditional practices of using cultural gatherings to communicate important community developments.

The event attracted chiefs, elders, youth groups, and dignitaries, featuring vibrant cultural displays that reinforced community unity and cultural identity. Such gatherings serve as important platforms for political leaders to engage directly with constituents and announce development initiatives.

Implementation timelines and funding mechanisms for both the nursing college and road construction projects were not specified during the announcement. The projects will likely require coordination between multiple government agencies, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Roads and Highways, and local government authorities.

The initiatives represent broader government efforts to decentralize development and ensure that rural and peri-urban communities benefit from national progress. Success of these projects could serve as models for similar community-focused development approaches in other constituencies.