Ghana Mining Sector Warns Against Steep Royalty Increases

Local and international mining operators have urged the government to reconsider proposed mineral royalty increases, warning the measures could push Ghana’s fiscal burden on miners above 60 percent and damage the country’s competitive position in global mining markets. The appeal follows Parliament’s recent approval of sliding scale regulations that industry sources say could severely impact investment decisions.

Stakeholders told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they are particularly concerned about timing, as the proposed changes come during a period of elevated gold prices that would trigger maximum royalty rates under the new framework. While companies recognize the government’s authority to craft fiscal policies that generate fair returns from mineral resources, they argue the current proposal lacks adequate consideration of operational realities and could backfire economically.

The proposed sliding scale structure would establish discrete pricing thresholds for royalty calculations. For gold operations, rates would start at 9 percent under baseline scenarios but climb to 12 percent when spot prices exceed $4,500 per ounce. With gold currently trading around $4,590 per ounce, most producers would immediately face top tier royalty obligations. Combined with Ghana’s 35 percent corporate income tax and 10 percent government carried interest, total fiscal take would surpass 60 percent of gross revenues.

Industry representatives argue this level of taxation would rank Ghana among the world’s most expensive mining jurisdictions, threatening decades of careful reputation building as a stable destination for extractive industry capital. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah laid the new regulations before Parliament in December 2025, emphasizing that revenue optimization remains a core policy objective as commodity cycles favor producers.

Mining executives stressed that their sector requires long term fiscal predictability to justify the massive capital outlays involved in developing extraction operations. Projects typically demand hundreds of millions of dollars in upfront investment, with payback periods extending across decades. Many current operators purchased existing assets at full market valuations and remain in capital recovery phases, making them especially vulnerable to sudden tax regime shifts.

Several producing mines have reached advanced operational stages, confronting higher costs and depleting reserves that necessitate continued investment in exploration, development and infrastructure merely to maintain current output levels. Gross revenue based royalties directly reduce available cash flow for these reinvestment needs, elevating financial risk and potentially forcing difficult choices about expansion plans and new development projects.

Certain operations face additional pressure from legacy commercial arrangements including gold streaming deals and off take agreements that already extract several percentage points of production value. Layering an 11 to 12 percent gross royalty atop these existing obligations could render some mines economically unviable, operators cautioned. The combination creates fiscal pressure that may force premature closure decisions despite remaining ore bodies.

Companies emphasized that Ghana stands at a pivotal moment for its mining industry. Rising gold prices have sparked renewed exploration interest and strengthened capital flows into the sector, creating conditions for significant expansion. However, this opportunity window depends critically on policy stability. Abrupt fiscal changes risk triggering investment deferrals or project cancellations precisely when the sector could deliver outsized contributions to employment, growth and foreign exchange generation.

Ghana produced approximately 4.9 million ounces of gold in 2024, representing an 8.5 percent increase over 2023 output and cementing its position as Africa’s leading gold producer. The precious metal accounted for roughly 62 percent of total export earnings in 2025, generating about $11.2 billion from $17.99 billion in total exports. Mining attracts over half of all foreign direct investment flows and produces more than one third of export revenues.

The new framework extends beyond gold to affect lithium operations as well. Current lithium royalties stand at 7 percent but could rise to 12 percent maximums under the sliding scale approach. Minister Buah explained that when Ghana’s initial lithium agreements were negotiated, prices hovered around $3,000 per tonne, justifying a 10 percent royalty rate. Market conditions have since shifted, prompting the government to seek more flexible revenue capture mechanisms.

Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee, questioned the lithium provisions specifically, arguing they undermine public interest and could weaken confidence in resource governance. The elimination of long term fiscal stability agreements represents a fundamental change in how Ghana allocates investment risk. These bilateral frameworks historically provided tax certainty for periods spanning 5 to 15 years in exchange for major capital commitments.

Isaac Andrews Tandoh, Acting Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, dismissed concerns that regulatory reviews might discourage investment. Current market data contradicts these fears, he stated, noting that fresh capital continues flowing into Ghanaian mining despite ongoing policy adjustments. The sector appears poised for major expansion by 2026, with unprecedented investor interest across multiple operations.

Industry stakeholders drew parallels to international cases where abrupt mining tax increases triggered sharp production and export declines, demonstrating the risks of poorly calibrated fiscal interventions in cyclical commodity sectors. They called for extensive government engagement with representative industry bodies to thoroughly assess economic and social implications before implementation.

Companies recommended considering transitional arrangements or differentiated structures that account for commodity price volatility, mine maturity stages and varying cost profiles across operations. Such flexibility could preserve revenue objectives while maintaining investment attractiveness. Operators pledged continued commitment to Ghana’s development agenda and fair revenue contributions, emphasizing that balanced, consultative fiscal regimes enable the mining sector to sustain its role driving investment, employment and economic growth.