Ghana Mining Sector Poised for Major Expansion by 2026

Minerals Commission projects significant increase in operators as investor interest surges

Ghana’s mining industry is set to experience substantial growth by the end of 2026, with the country attracting unprecedented investor interest across multiple operations, according to the nation’s mining regulator.

Isaac Andrews Tandoh, Acting Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, revealed that numerous international investors are actively submitting proposals to participate in Ghana’s mining sector, signaling robust confidence in the country’s mineral wealth and regulatory framework.

Speaking on the PM Express Business Edition of JoyNews, Tandoh projected that the total number of mining companies operating in Ghana could witness significant increases by late 2026. Several investors have submitted proposals for the possible takeover of the Goldfields Damang Mines, representing one of the most closely watched transitions in the sector.

“We have a lot of mining firms that want to come into the country, and by the close of next year, the total number of mining companies operating in the country could witness some significant increase,” Tandoh explained during the interview.

The government has established a comprehensive review process to evaluate all investment proposals, prioritizing selections that serve Ghana’s national interests and benefit host communities where mining activities take place. A specialized committee will oversee the transition process once the one-year extension granted to Goldfields expires in April 2026.

Parliament approved a one-year transitional mining lease agreement between the Government of Ghana and Abosso Goldfields Limited in July 2025, allowing continued operations at Damang following the expiration of the previous agreement in April 2025. The lease agreement explicitly prohibits renewals, extensions, transfers, or related transactions beyond April 2026.

Tandoh dismissed concerns that ongoing reviews of mining regulations might deter investment, citing current market data to support continued sector attractiveness. “Current market data does not support these claims. We have more companies that have come in to commence mining,” he stated, emphasizing that the sector continues attracting fresh capital despite regulatory adjustments.

The regulatory framework changes reflect Ghana’s strategic approach to maximizing benefits from its natural resources while ensuring sustainable development practices. The Minerals Commission is implementing enhanced support mechanisms for host communities under revised mining legislation, moving away from traditional corporate social responsibility approaches toward more structured, sustainable initiatives.

Under the new framework, mining firms may be required to allocate portions of their production toward local development projects, creating trackable benefits for communities affected by mining operations. This approach represents a significant shift from ad hoc community support programs toward systematic, measurable contributions to local development.

The mining regulator acknowledged ongoing challenges with illegal mining activities, known locally as galamsey, describing the effort to combat these operations as requiring sustained, long-term commitment rather than short-term interventions.

Ghana’s mining sector expansion comes amid favorable global commodity prices and increased international interest in African mining opportunities. The country’s established mining infrastructure, regulatory framework, and political stability continue to attract international investors seeking exposure to gold, bauxite, and other mineral resources.

The projected growth in mining operations could significantly impact Ghana’s economy, with potential increases in foreign direct investment, employment opportunities, and government revenues through royalties and taxes. However, the government’s emphasis on sustainable development and community benefits suggests a balanced approach to sector expansion.

Industry observers note that Ghana’s mining sector evolution reflects broader trends across mineral-rich African nations, where governments increasingly prioritize local content requirements and community development alongside foreign investment attraction.

The transition period for major mining operations like Damang provides opportunities for both international investors and potentially Ghanaian companies to demonstrate their capabilities in large-scale mining operations. The Minerals Commission CEO says Ghanaian-owned companies now have the financial muscle and technical expertise to run large-scale mining operations, challenging traditional assumptions about capital constraints in the sector.

With structured community support initiatives, ongoing regulatory reforms, and increasing investor interest, Ghana’s mining sector appears positioned for a period of significant expansion that could reshape the country’s mineral industry landscape by 2026.