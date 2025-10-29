Ghana Mining Sector Contributes GH₵17.7 Billion to State Revenue in 2024

Ghana’s mining sector paid ₵17.7 billion to state coffers in 2024, a 51.2 percent rise from 2023, solidifying its role as a key revenue source, industry data shows.

The impressive fiscal performance was disclosed by Emma Morrison, Regional Manager of Corporate Affairs at Gold Fields Ghana and Vice Chair of the Ghana Chamber of Mines Public Relations Committee.

She spoke at the launch of the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship in Accra, emphasizing the sector’s growing economic contribution. Dividends to the state skyrocketed by over 600 percent to ₵1.3 billion, while mineral royalties surged 76.7 percent to ₵4.9 billion.

The mining sector’s share of direct domestic taxes increased to 24.3 percent, and its portion of total government revenue rose to 9.5 percent. Morrison highlighted the need for transparency in fiscal reporting, stating, “These publications provide a transparent record.”

The revenue boost is critical for Ghana, which faces fiscal pressures and limited international financing, supporting national development projects like infrastructure and social programs.

With the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, the outlook for 2025 remains positive, as measures to combat smuggling and increase exports are expected to sustain growth.