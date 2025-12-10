Ghana Mining Must Embrace Technology to Stay Competitive

Ghana’s mining sector must adopt modern technologies and practices to remain competitive globally as automation, digitalization and decarbonization reshape the industry, the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said at the 11th Ghana Mining Industry Awards in Accra last Friday.

Michael Edem Akafia urged government to support policies that foster local capabilities and innovation, emphasizing workforce development, technology adoption and environmental stewardship aligned with global climate commitments. The awards ceremony, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on December 6, celebrated excellence under the theme Celebrating Excellence, Embracing Sustainable Mining Practices.

Akafia stated that the industry is committed to transforming communities, supporting national development and upholding environmental, social and governance principles. He described mining as the economy’s backbone, contributing significantly to foreign exchange, job creation and community development across Ghana.

The Chamber president highlighted that automation, digitalization, decarbonization and new mineral demands are reshaping mining practices worldwide. Ghana must position itself to benefit from this transition by developing local content capabilities, skills training programs, technology adoption incentives and environmental practices that meet international climate standards.

Akafia emphasized that Ghana has potential to evolve beyond production into a hub for mining knowledge, services, innovation and sustainability. The Chamber is working with government on a Mining Hub Study to realize this vision, focusing on efficiency improvements, safety enhancements and environmental management that supports sustainable economic transformation in host communities.

The awards recognized multiple companies and individuals for excellence across innovation, environmental stewardship, safety and community development. AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited was named Mining Company of the Year, while Newmont emerged as a standout performer, winning seven major honors including Best Green Mine and Best Performer in Innovation for its Ahafo South operations.

Dr. Catherine Kuupol Kuutor of Gold Fields Ghana Limited became the first woman to receive Mining Personality of the Year, marking a historic milestone for gender representation in the sector. The industry also posthumously honored Kwame Addo-Kufuor Junior with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to strengthening collaboration between industry and government.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah stated in a pre-recorded address that the awards platform remains crucial in strengthening trust and policy stability in the mining sector. Akafia commended government for abolishing VAT on exploration, stressing that policy consistency, competitive legislation and a Minerals Revenue Management Act are essential to deepening investor confidence and ensuring equitable development in host communities.

The mining sector contributed approximately GH₵17.7 billion in fiscal revenues in 2024, representing a 51.2 percent increase over the previous year and accounting for 24.3 percent of direct domestic taxes. Mineral royalties surged across all subsectors in 2025, with large-scale gold mining posting royalties of US$291.87 million as of September, a 40.18 percent increase from the same period in 2024.

Akafia stressed that collaboration among government, industry, labor and communities is critical to achieving modernization objectives. By combining technology, skills training and local content development, Ghana’s mining sector can compete globally while creating meaningful opportunities for citizens and ensuring sustainable resource management.

The Chamber projects gold production to reach between 4.4 million and 5.1 million ounces in 2025, supported by increased output from Newmont’s Ahafo South Mine and Shandong’s Namdini Mine. However, anticipated declines from some major producers and policy uncertainties around the Ghana Gold Board reorganization could affect overall performance.

Industry observers note that Ghana’s mining sector faces challenges including stagnant production among large-scale miners, limited exploration project pipelines and rising input costs that narrow profit margins despite high gold prices. Technology adoption and innovation remain essential for maintaining competitiveness while addressing environmental concerns and community development needs.