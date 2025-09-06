Ghana Mining Industry Resists Government Push to Halve Lease Terms

Ghana’s mining industry has intensified opposition to proposed legislation reducing mining lease tenure from 30 to 15 years, warning the changes could undermine billions of dollars in long-term investment commitments.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has launched urgent advocacy against government reforms targeting the Minerals and Mining Act, arguing that reduced lease periods will curtail available time for recouping investments and discourage near-mine exploration.

Gold Fields Vice President Michael Akafia emphasized that mining requires decades to deliver full value, citing Australia, South Africa, and Canada as examples where robust sectors developed through long-term lease certainty rather than abbreviated tenure periods.

The industry pushback comes as the Minerals Commission announced sweeping reforms designed to boost local control over mineral wealth, with the Chamber warning that shortened leases could undermine investment inflows and weaken Ghana’s global competitiveness.

Chamber of Mines CEO Kenneth Ashigbey warned against overly restrictive regulations, particularly as Ghana develops recently discovered rare earth minerals vital to global green energy transitions requiring complex technology and substantial capital investments.

Current legislation allows stability agreements up to 15 years subject to parliamentary ratification, while investments exceeding $500 million can negotiate development agreements with more favorable fiscal terms.

The tenure debate coincides with Ghana’s expanding mineral portfolio, including lithium projects where companies like Lithium Atlantic are investing $250 million with production expected in 2025.

Parliamentary Select Committee Vice-Chairman Nanja Sanja acknowledged the need for closer government-private sector collaboration while emphasizing urgent action against illegal mining undermining legitimate investment and environmental protection.

The committee recently toured Western Region mining operations to assess contributions and challenges, with findings expected to guide future legislative decisions on balancing investor confidence with national interests.

Industry leaders argue that preserving existing legal frameworks under Act 703 will help maintain sector stability essential for positioning Ghana as a preferred mining investment destination.

The policy tensions reflect broader challenges in extractive industries where governments seek greater domestic control while maintaining international competitiveness for capital-intensive projects requiring long-term planning horizons.

Mining companies have emphasized their corporate social responsibility contributions to local communities, arguing that shortened lease terms could reduce both investment capacity and community development programs.

The outcome of tenure discussions could significantly impact Ghana’s ability to attract major mining investments, particularly in emerging sectors like rare earth minerals where global competition for projects intensifies amid energy transition demands.

Government officials have yet to provide detailed rationale for the proposed 15-year limitation, though the reforms appear designed to strengthen domestic oversight and ensure more frequent renegotiation opportunities for mineral agreements.

The debate highlights fundamental tensions between maximizing state control over natural resources and maintaining investment climates attractive to international mining companies operating across multiple jurisdictions with varying regulatory frameworks.