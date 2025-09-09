Ghana Mining Industry Pushes for Collaborative Law Review Amid Reform Tensions

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has called for inclusive stakeholder engagement in reviewing the country’s mining legislation, as industry leaders resist government proposals to halve mining lease terms and impose stricter regulatory controls.

Speaking at the Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra, Chamber of Mines Chief Operating Officer Ahmed Nantogmah emphasized the need for collaborative policy development that balances national development goals with industry sustainability.

The industry’s intervention comes as Ghana’s mining legislation review includes proposals to reduce stability agreements from 15 to 5 years, abolish development agreements for large-scale projects, and shorten prospecting licence durations.

“The review of the Minerals and Mining Act provides an opportunity to put in place a modern regulatory framework that addresses today’s challenges while preparing the industry for future opportunities,” Nantogmah stated during the convention.

The Chamber has expressed particular concern over government plans to reduce mining lease tenure from the current 30 years to 15 years, arguing that shorter terms could discourage long-term investment in Ghana’s mining sector.

Chamber of Mines CEO Kenneth Ashigbey warned against overly restrictive regulations, particularly as Ghana develops recently discovered rare earth minerals vital to global green energy transitions requiring complex technology and substantial capital investments.

Nantogmah outlined several priority reforms beyond the legislative review, including expediting development of the western rail line to improve mining value chain efficiency. He suggested integrating current truck owners hauling manganese into the rail project to protect existing livelihoods.

The Chamber emphasized the urgent need for greater investment in geological exploration to expand Ghana’s mineral reserves and attract new investors, while calling for streamlined regulation of the small-scale mining sector to maximize revenue contributions while minimizing environmental impacts.

Industry leaders renewed calls for passage of a dedicated minerals revenue management act to ensure transparency and accountability in mining proceeds allocation for national development. The proposed legislation would establish clear frameworks for channeling mining revenues into community development projects.

Nantogmah praised Gold Fields’ corporate social investment program as a progressive model for directing mining revenues into structured community projects that directly improve livelihoods in host communities.

The mining industry’s resistance to proposed reforms reflects broader tensions between government revenue objectives and industry investment requirements. The Chamber has raised grave concerns about proposed mining reforms that seek to reduce mining lease tenure from 30 to 15 years.

Ghana’s mining sector contributed significantly to the country’s economy in 2024, with gold exports alone generating billions in foreign exchange earnings. The sector employs hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians directly and indirectly through supply chains and community businesses.

The ongoing review of the Minerals and Mining Act comes amid increased government focus on maximizing benefits from Ghana’s mineral wealth while addressing concerns about environmental degradation and community impacts from mining operations.

The government launched the Small Scale and Community Mining Scheme to provide a controlled mining regime in the Artisanal Small Scale Mining Industry in an effort to stop illegal mining, demonstrating official commitment to sector reform.

The Chamber maintains that inclusive policies will be critical to ensuring long-term stability in the mining sector, emphasizing continued collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and other stakeholders to produce forward-looking legislation.

Industry analysts suggest that finding common ground between government revenue objectives and industry investment security will be crucial for Ghana’s mining sector competitiveness in attracting international capital for exploration and development projects.

The outcome of the legislative review will significantly influence Ghana’s mining industry trajectory and the country’s ability to leverage mineral resources for sustainable economic development while maintaining environmental and social responsibility standards.