Ghana Mining Community Alarms Over Armed Groups at Concession Site

The Alliance for Gbane Development has warned of escalating insecurity in Ghana’s Talensi District, citing armed groups allegedly sponsored by small-scale miner Zongdaan Boyak Kolog, known as Poloo.

The community association, backed by local chiefs and leaders, asserts Poloo’s repeated deployment of armed men—reportedly linked to Bawku conflict factions—threatens safety at the Gbane mining site.

According to the Alliance, Poloo claims rights to a concession legally leased to a large-scale mining company. The group detailed two 2025 incidents: On January 25–26, Poloo and associates fired gunshots at the site, causing workers to flee. On May 31, eight armed men allegedly hired by him were arrested in a police-military operation after another shooting episode. “Poloo has no valid lease in Gbane. His concession is non-existent,” stated the Alliance, referencing court records confirming the arrests and illegal weapons seizure.

Security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and ammunition during a search of Poloo’s property. Prosecutors at Bolgatanga High Court revealed Poloo had threatened to “behead the Chief” and kill trespassers during the January incident. He remains remanded in custody until June 18.

The Alliance urgently petitioned Ghana’s Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency to publicly disavow Poloo’s concession claims. They also implored traditional leaders to intervene, warning: “Gbane youth will prepare against any third visit.”

Gbane’s tensions reflect wider challenges in regulating artisanal mining and preventing regional conflict spillovers in Ghana’s resource zones.