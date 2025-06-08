Ghana Mining Chamber Names Anti-Galamsey Campaigner as New CEO

Prominent anti-illegal mining advocate Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, placing a vocal critic of “galamsey” at the helm of the country’s leading mining industry association.

Ashigbey, former head of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, assumes leadership during heightened national efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining operations that have degraded watersheds and farmlands across mineral-rich regions.

Chamber President Michael Edem Akafia confirmed the appointment Wednesday, stating Ashigbey’s cross-sector expertise in engineering, digital policy, and infrastructure advocacy would advance members’ interests. “This heralds a new chapter for navigating our dynamic industry landscape,” Akafia said. The Chamber simultaneously announced Ahmed Nantogmah’s appointment as inaugural Chief Operating Officer, creating a new role focused on operational execution.

Ashigbey’s selection introduces potential perception challenges given his history chairing the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, which previously demanded military intervention against illegal miners and destruction of seized excavators. His advocacy for stricter mining law enforcement now intersects with representing large-scale operators who account for over 90% of Ghana’s $6.6 billion gold exports alongside artisanal mining communities affected by crackdowns.

The leadership transition occurs amid persistent tensions between economic contributions and environmental costs in Ghana’s mining sector. Industry analysts note Ashigbey’s ability to balance formal mining growth with ecological protection will face immediate tests, particularly regarding riverine mining bans and compensation frameworks for communities impacted by anti-galamsey operations.

Ghana remains Africa’s largest gold producer, yet illegal operations continue despite government task forces, underscoring the complex governance challenges awaiting the new CEO.