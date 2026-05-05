Ghana Mining Chamber Disputes GoldBod’s 20% Forex Repatriation Claim

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has publicly challenged the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, over claims that large-scale mining companies return less than 20 percent of their export earnings to Ghana, describing the assertion as materially misleading and calling on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to publish a full breakdown of mining sector foreign exchange flows to settle the dispute.

The controversy was triggered by remarks Gyamfi made at a ceremony marking the first sale of gold from the Damang Gold Mine, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, to the Bank of Ghana through GoldBod. At the event, he argued that while large-scale miners produced nearly 100 metric tonnes of gold in 2025, only about 10 metric tonnes were sold locally, and that combining bullion sales to the central bank with repatriated foreign exchange still yielded less than 20 percent of total sector earnings.

The Chamber said in a statement issued on May 2, 2026, that this calculation is based exclusively on direct transactions with the Bank of Ghana and omits significant inflows channelled through commercial banks, which it described as a recognised and substantial repatriation pathway.

According to the Chamber, large-scale mining companies return export proceeds through two established channels: direct sales of foreign exchange and bullion gold to the Bank of Ghana, and transfers through licensed commercial banks operating in Ghana. Funds entering through commercial banks are used to meet domestic obligations including royalty payments to government, utility bills invoiced in dollars and paid to local institutions, fuel procurement, salaries, payments to local contractors, and corporate social investment in mining communities. A portion of those dollar inflows is converted into cedis, supporting liquidity in the domestic foreign exchange market.

“Based on industry data, approximately 70 percent of mineral export proceeds from the Chamber’s producing members is returned to Ghana through a combination of the central bank and commercial banking channels,” the Chamber stated. This figure is consistent with data from its most recent annual report, which showed that producing member companies repatriated 70.8 percent of mineral earnings in 2024, returning approximately US$4.99 billion to the country, of which US$3.3 billion passed through commercial banks.

The Chamber also stressed the methodological distinction between gross repatriation, total inflows into the country, and net retention after external obligations are settled, arguing that gross repatriation, consistent with balance-of-payments principles, is the appropriate standard and that the 20 percent figure conflates these separate concepts.

It further noted that until recently, the Bank of Ghana maintained a policy requiring mining companies to offer it a right of first refusal on foreign exchange destined for commercial banks, underscoring the regulatory recognition of that channel. On that basis, the Chamber said the data required to present a complete picture of mining sector forex flows already exist within the central bank and called on it to publish them to enable accurate public discourse.

“Accurate measurement of forex flows is essential for sound policymaking, macroeconomic management, and sustaining confidence in Ghana’s mining sector,” the Chamber said.

Despite the dispute, the Chamber said it supports GoldBod’s mandate to strengthen Ghana’s mineral export revenue framework, particularly in the artisanal and small-scale mining sector.