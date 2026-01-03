Ghana Medical Health Awards Unveils Third Edition Nominees

The Ghana Medical and Health Awards (GHAMAH) announced nominations for its third edition on December 25, 2025, continuing its mission to recognize excellence within the country’s healthcare sector. Organized by Apex Africa Concept, the awards program has established itself as a prominent platform for honoring outstanding medical professionals, institutions, and organizations across Ghana.

This year’s nominees represent individuals and entities whose work has demonstrably advanced healthcare delivery, public health outcomes, and medical innovation. The selection process incorporated public recommendations alongside internal assessments, reflecting the organizers’ emphasis on transparency and merit based evaluation.

The complete list of nominees has been published on FastVote, described as Ghana’s leading voting platform. The platform allows healthcare stakeholders and members of the public to review all nominated categories and engage with the awards process.

Winners will be determined through a hybrid evaluation system that combines 60 percent public voting with 40 percent independent research findings. This blended approach aims to balance popular support with professional assessment, ensuring selections reflect both public recognition and measurable impact within the healthcare field.

Apex Africa Concept has positioned GHAMAH as a credible benchmark for acknowledging contributions to Ghana’s medical and health sector since its inception. The awards scheme has grown over multiple editions to become a recognized fixture in the country’s healthcare community.

As preparations advance toward the main awards ceremony, organizers have encouraged nominees and industry stakeholders to remain actively involved in celebrating achievements within Ghana’s health fraternity. The date and venue for the awards night have not yet been announced.