Ghana Medical Association Urges Action as Junior Doctors Plan Strike

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Ghana has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services beginning Tuesday, October 7, 2025, threatening to disrupt healthcare delivery across the country as more than 200 doctors go unpaid for months.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) called on the government to urgently intervene, warning that industrial action will strain an already fragile health system. The appeal came as junior doctors cited prolonged salary delays, stalled postings and what they describe as persistent unfair treatment.

More than 200 junior doctors have been working for between 10 and 14 months without receiving salaries, according to the association. Several medical officers who were previously on the government payroll have had their salaries halted without explanation.

Dr. Frank Serebour, president of the GMA, expressed frustration with the salary delays during an interview with Citi News on October 3. He noted that the association had previously succeeded in reducing wait times for first salaries to three months, questioning why the situation has deteriorated back to delays spanning eight to 11 months.

“For you to work for close to 10 months, 11 months, or 12 months without salary, it’s something that nobody can defend,” Serebour said.

The GMA president revealed that despite multiple meetings aimed at keeping junior doctors calm and working, the continued government inaction has exhausted the association’s ability to provide assurances. He acknowledged that junior doctors now feel compelled to express their frustration through strike action.

Beyond the immediate salary crisis, approximately 800 trained doctors remain unposted according to Serebour’s disclosure. The delays in both placement and remuneration are fueling what he described as growing brain drain from Ghana’s health sector.

“If we don’t post them, this is the avenue we create, and then people begin to look for other areas to go,” Serebour cautioned. “And before you say Jack, not all of them are even in the country because they would have found places to go.”

The situation reflects broader systemic challenges within Ghana’s public health sector. Government budget constraints, particularly following the country’s debt restructuring programme, have created payment delays across multiple sectors. Healthcare workers have been particularly affected, with nurses and other medical staff also experiencing irregular salary payments in recent months.

Junior doctors occupy crucial positions within Ghana’s hospital system, providing frontline care in emergency departments, outpatient clinics and wards. Their withdrawal would immediately impact service delivery, potentially forcing hospitals to divert patients or operate with skeleton staffing.

In a statement released Thursday and signed by its President, Dr. Louisa Afia Nkrumah, and General Secretary, Dr. Rhoda Wun-nam Amadu, the Junior Doctors’ Association revealed the depth of the crisis, emphasizing that members have continued working despite the financial hardship.

The timing proves particularly challenging given Ghana’s approaching rainy season when healthcare facilities typically see increased patient loads from respiratory infections and other seasonal illnesses. A strike during this period could overwhelm remaining medical staff and compromise patient outcomes.

Serebour urged the government to fast-track both postings and salary payments to prevent escalation. He expressed hope that the matter could be resolved without the strike proceeding, noting that everyone understands workers should receive salaries once they begin employment.

However, the GMA’s acknowledgment that it can no longer provide assurances to junior doctors suggests the situation has reached a critical point where union leadership feels unable to control member frustration. This typically indicates that strike action will proceed unless government intervention is swift and substantial.

Ghana’s healthcare system has faced recurring industrial disputes over the past decade, with various professional groups including pharmacists, laboratory technicians and nurses embarking on strikes over salary and working conditions. These disputes typically end with government promises to address grievances, though implementation often lags.

The junior doctors’ case appears particularly acute given the length of salary delays reported. Working for 10 to 14 months without pay creates severe personal financial crises, particularly for young professionals who may be supporting families or repaying educational loans.

The government has not issued a public response to the strike notice as of October 4. Whether officials can negotiate a resolution before the Tuesday deadline remains uncertain, though the compressed timeline limits options for lengthy deliberations.

If the strike proceeds as planned, it will mark another significant disruption to Ghana’s healthcare delivery following similar actions by other health worker groups in recent years. The cumulative effect of these disputes raises questions about the sustainability of Ghana’s public health infrastructure and whether current funding levels can maintain adequate staffing and service delivery.

For patients across Ghana, the threatened strike creates immediate anxiety about accessing medical care, particularly for those with chronic conditions requiring regular treatment or those facing medical emergencies. Public hospitals, which serve the majority of Ghanaians, would bear the brunt of any service disruption.

The situation also highlights tensions between fiscal constraints facing the government and the need to maintain essential public services. Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery programme involves strict budget discipline, but allowing critical health workforce salary delays to reach 14 months suggests inadequate prioritization of essential services within constrained resources.

Whether the government can mobilize funds quickly enough to avert the strike, and whether any solution addresses the underlying systemic issues rather than simply providing temporary relief, will determine whether this crisis marks a turning point or simply another chapter in Ghana’s recurring health sector industrial relations challenges.