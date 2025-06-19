Ghana Marks World Sickle Cell Day With Calls for Greater Support

Medical experts and patients have highlighted the urgent need for improved care and reduced stigma for sickle cell disease (SCD) sufferers in Ghana, as the nation joined global World Sickle Cell Day observances.

With approximately 15,000 Ghanaian children born with SCD annually, advocates are pushing for enhanced treatment access and public awareness.

Dr. Eunice Agyeman Ahmed, a haematologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, emphasized SCD’s disproportionate impact on sub-Saharan Africa, which accounts for 70% of global cases. The inherited blood disorder causes misshapen red blood cells leading to chronic pain, anemia, and organ damage. “Pain is the hallmark – often severe enough to require hospitalization, alongside risks of strokes and organ failure,” Dr. Ahmed explained during an Asaase Breakfast Show appearance.

Patient advocate Lily Darko, 44, shared her survival story after losing her twin sister to SCD at age 16. “With proper care and discipline, it’s possible to manage this condition,” said Darko, who has avoided hospitalization for a decade despite living with a chronic leg ulcer. She urged fellow patients to maintain medication regimens and stay hydrated.

While advanced treatments like gene therapy (costing $2.2-$3 million) remain inaccessible locally, Dr. Ahmed recommended hydroxyurea therapy and preventive care as practical solutions. Haematology nurse Candace Fleischer Djoleto highlighted societal challenges, noting employment discrimination and social isolation faced by patients. “These individuals have tremendous potential if given proper support,” Djoleto stressed.

Advocates are calling for a comprehensive national response including newborn screening programs, subsidized hydroxyurea access, genetic counseling services, and anti-discrimination measures. As Ghana confronts this significant public health challenge, experts stress that combining medical intervention with social support could dramatically improve quality of life for the sickle cell community.