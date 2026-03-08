Ghana Marks IWD 2026 With Calls to Break Barriers and Fix Women’s Health

Ghana’s political leadership and organised labour have marked International Women’s Day 2026 with a unified call to accelerate investment in women and girls, as the country observed the global occasion under the theme “Give to Gain.”

President John Dramani Mahama used a Facebook message to frame women’s empowerment as a direct driver of national prosperity, arguing that the returns extend well beyond individuals. “Every investment we make in empowering our mothers, sisters, and daughters multiplies into prosperity for our entire nation,” he said. He urged Ghanaians to commit to dismantling obstacles that limit women’s potential and to create clear pathways for women and girls to succeed.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang described women’s empowerment as a strategic investment in better governance rather than a symbolic gesture. She noted that Ghana’s pursuit of the theme was already visible in deliberate efforts to ensure women constitute at least 30 percent of government appointments, arguing that broader representation strengthens decision-making across public institutions.

First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama grounded her message in practical actions, urging Ghanaians to mentor young women building businesses, advocate with equal passion for daughters’ education, and support workplace policies that create equal opportunities. She drew on an Akan proverb to frame the nation’s responsibility to return for those left behind, noting that empowering market women in Makola, tech entrepreneurs in Accra, and shea butter producers in the Northern Region would multiply rather than diminish national prosperity.

Beyond official messaging, the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) used the occasion to raise a clinical alarm, drawing attention to endometriosis as an underdiagnosed condition disproportionately affecting Ghanaian women. The union called for stronger healthcare support systems and greater public awareness of women’s reproductive health conditions as part of a genuine commitment to gender equality.

The First Lady acknowledged that despite measurable gains, including increased girls’ enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, growing women’s representation in district assemblies, and stronger support structures for women farmers, significant gaps remain. Many talented girls still drop out of school, women entrepreneurs continue to face barriers to financing, and women’s voices remain underrepresented at decision-making levels.